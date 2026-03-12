How the New York Mets Have Performed at the World Baseball Classic

The New York Mets have been represented very well at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, with 11 players taking the international stage.

New York's presence has been greatly felt in the tournament even without star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who would have been the starting shortstop for Team Puerto Rico but was sidelined by a broken hamate bone in his left hand. Seven different countries have a Met taking the field for them, with Juan Soto and Nolan McLean being the most notable representatives.

With pool play concluding on Wednesday, not every Met will be playing in the knockout round as some will return to camp in Port St. Lucie. But for those who have proudly chose to bear their country's flag, here is how they fared at the tournament so far.

OF Juan Soto, Dominican Republic

This is Juan Soto's second appearance in the World Baseball Classic after previously representing the Dominican Republic in 2023. He is one of the major headliners of an absolutely fearsome DR lineup - and his play has been exactly as advertised.

In four games - all wins for Team Dominican Republic - Soto is slashing .333/.500/.733 with two home runs, four RBI, five walks against four strikeouts, and a monstrous 1.233 OPS. Both of his home runs were timely, too: the first outright ended DR's game against the Netherlands via mercy rule, and the second gave the Dominicans a lead against Venezuela that they would not relinquish.

The 27-year-old is coming off a 40-30 season and a third-place finish in NL MVP voting, and it appears that Soto's 2026 season will feature more of the same. If he keeps hitting like this, he may add a World Baseball Classic championship to his already impressive resume.

RHP Clay Holmes, USA

Although Team USA features a loaded pitching staff that included the Cy Young Award winners in each league at one point, one of their best pitchers in pool play has been the Mets' Clay Holmes.

Coming off his first season as a starting pitcher, Holmes may have looked better than ever in his three innings against Team Great Britain to pick up the win. The 32-year-old allowed just one baserunner and punched out six batters, mowing down five in a row at one point.

O Clay can you see 🇺🇸@USABaseball pic.twitter.com/pFr92WaIdP — New York Mets (@Mets) March 8, 2026

Holmes has garnered significant praise from his coaches, particularly for his expanded pitch mix since being stretched out from a reliever to a starter. That was on full display in his first taste of WBC action, and with Team USA heading to the knockout rounds, it certainly won't be his last.

If Holmes' performance is a sign of things to come in the regular season, then the Mets' starting rotation should be in fantastic shape.

RHP Nolan McLean, USA

One of the most anticipated aspects of the WBC for Mets fans was to see how electric rookie hurler Nolan McLean would fare on the international stage.

Ultimately, the 24-year-old righty delivered a mixed bag in his start against Team Italy on Tuesday; he struck out the side in the top of the first inning, but served up two home runs in the second and had to pitch out of trouble in the third. McLean was charged with three earned runs and the loss in what could have been a disastrous defeat for Team USA.

The good news is that Team USA is still advancing to the knockout rounds thanks to Italy's victory over Team Mexico on Wednesday. At the same time, it's doubtful that McLean's rocky start has dimmed the confidence of his teammates and coaches, who had already praised him for his nasty stuff and his confidence on the mound.

Team USA pitching coach Andy Pettitte went as far to say that he would feel comfortable with McLean potentially starting in the WBC Championship game. All they need to do to make that a possibility is to win two games, and McLean may have a shot at redemption.

INF Mark Vientos, Nicaragua

Mark Vientos was a notable performer in the World Baseball Classic - but unfortunately for the wrong reasons.

Vientos, who is looking to rebound from the regression he suffered in 2025, endured a miserable WBC with Team Nicaragua that may set an ominous tone for the 2026 season. Nicaragua lost all four of their games in pool play and received no help from the 26-year-old third baseman, who recorded just two singles in 15 at-bats while striking out six times.

The final numbers for Mark Vientos in the WBC:



2 for 15 (.133 AVG) | 6 K | 0 RBI pic.twitter.com/eOfQdjODCs — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) March 11, 2026

The future of Vientos in Queens has looked rather bleak ever since the Mets brought in Bo Bichette to play third base, and his play in the WBC certainly doesn't help his case. Of course, there is still time for the young infielder to right the ship, but if he doesn't make the necessary adjustments quickly, he may not even have value as a trade chip for New York.

RHP Huascar Brazobán, Dominican Republic

Huascar Brazobán is one of many Mets relievers competing for a spot in the bullpen, and he would be a tremendous asset if he resembles his current form with Team Dominican Republic.

In two appearances in pool play, Brazobán was lights out. The right-hander retired all five batters he faced in his first appearance against Nicaragua, generating four ground balls with his sinker and getting a strikeout with his changeup. Pitching again on Wednesday against Venezuela, the 36-year-old walked his first batter before tallying three punchouts in succession, catching Ronald Acuña Jr. looking to end the inning.

Huascar Brazoban pitches a scoreless innings against team Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/bWbNDdMVMf — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) March 12, 2026

Brazobán has been rather inconsistent throughout his Mets tenure, but his performance with the Dominican Republic is reminiscent of the dominance he showed to begin the 2025 season, when he boasted a 1.62 ERA in his first 39 innings. With New York's bullpen still having some question marks in middle relief, getting that version of Brazobán will go a long way towards establishing a lockdown unit.

