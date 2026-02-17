Corey Seager Addresses Alleged Issues With Mets' Marcus Semien

On November 24, news broke that the New York Mets had traded longtime outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers in exchange for standout second baseman Marcus Semien.

For the Mets, it seemed clear that this trade was a way to add a fresh face and a leader in a clubhouse that had some chemistry issues during the 2025 season. While Nimmo was seemingly beloved by fans and teammates alike, the Mets' 2025 struggles made it clear that some changes were necessary, and swapping Nimmo's presence for that of Semien was a part of that.

However, it seems that the Rangers were thinking about something similar when trading Semien away. This was shown by comments that MLB insider and New York Post writer Jon Heyman made during a December 11 live stream.

“I thought Seager and Semien were kind of a thing there that [the Rangers] wanted to break up. You know they are two different people, you know, like it's a kind of a clubhouse thing. A little bit of a conflict there, and I thought that when they traded Semien that meant Seager was staying," Heyman said.

This raised eyebrows among a lot of the baseball community, given that there wasn't any clear indication of friction between Semien and Seager (especially considering they won the 2023 World Series in Texas together.

Corey Seager Speaks on Relationship Rumors With Marcus Semien

Seager spoke with the media on February 16 and was asked about the reports of his tension with Semien.

“I mean, I think that’s things that are in-house that people don’t know about, right? That’s just all speculation,” Seager said, per an X post from Jeff Wilson.

“Me and Marcus had a fine relationship. You know, we both respected each other, we were both professional, and we knew how to go about our business and try to accomplish a goal, and we did that in ’23. So like I said, you can’t take that away from us," he added.

Corey Seager was asked at #Rangers camp about his relationship with Marcus Semien and said this: pic.twitter.com/f0fnahsDN4 — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilsonTXR) February 16, 2026

By the way Seager answered this, it seems to suggest that he and Semien didn't have a great relationship together, but that it didn't necessarily impact their performance. This sounds similar to what Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto have said about their own relationship.

The bottom line is that perhaps it was just time for Semien to get a fresh start elsewhere, and that's exactly what he'll be getting on the Mets.

