Could Mets reunite with high-leverage reliever?
The New York Mets will need to find ways to improve their bullpen during this upcoming MLB offseason.
While Edwin Diaz reasserted his case for being arguably baseball's most dominant closer during his stellar 2025 regular season campaign, the rest of the relief corps largely didn't live up to expectations. The most obvious instance of this is the struggles of Ryan Helsley, whom New York traded for before last season's trade deadline.
But Helsley was far from the only reliever who wasn't reliable or consistent. This is why it appears that one of the Mets' top priorities this winter will be adding at least one (but more likely several) arms to their bullpen. And the good news is that there are plenty of compelling options available, including one name that Mets fans are already familiar with.
Phil Maton was traded to the Mets in 2024 and spent the final few months of the season (including the playoffs) with the club. He produced an impressive 2.51 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28.2 innings pitched for New York during the last regular season. While he struggled in limited appearances in the 2024 postseason (he had an 8.53 ERA across six playoff outings), most would agree that trading for Maton was a success.
Maton was a free agent last offseason and signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was then traded to the Texas Rangers at the 2025 trade deadline. With both teams, Maton pieced together another extremely solid season, posting a 2.79 ERA and 81 strikeouts across 61.1 innings pitched.
Phil Maton Reunion Would Make Sense For Mets
In an October 31 article, The Athletic's MLB insiders Tim Britton and Will Sammon mentioned Maton when thinking about external options the Mets could pursue this winter. And this potential reunion would make all the sense in the world, as Maton would fill the high-leverage role that Helsley was supposed to have in the back end of last season.
It remains to be seen whether Maton would be open to returning to Queens. But there's no indication that he wouldn't, assuming the Mets' front office was willing to pay him what he's worth.
Spotrac projects that Maton will receive a three-year, $21 million deal this winter, which seems more than fair given how good he has been over the past several seasons.
Bringing Maton back on board would be the first way that New York fixes its bullpen problems heading into 2026.