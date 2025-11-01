Why Mets might reunite with Max Scherzer in free agency
Most New York Mets fans have mixed feelings about the Max Scherzer era.
There were certainly mixed feelings about the three-year, $130 million deal that Scherzer signed with New York before the 2022 season (which was the largest average annual value (AAV) in MLB history at the time), because Scherzer was 37 years old and appeared to have his best days as a pitcher behind him.
Read more: 3 southpaw relievers Mets should target in free agency
But Scherzer rewarded the Mets' faith by producing a fantastic 2022 regular season campaign for the team, including amassing an 11-5 record with a 2.29 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 145.1 innings pitched. While he struggled during the postseason (he gave up seven earned runs in his long outing, which lasted 4.2 innings), Scherzer seemed to live up to his behemoth contract in this first year.
The same can't be said after that. Scherzer produced a 4.01 ERA through 19 starts in the 2023 season before New York's front office dealt him to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Luisangel Acuña. As part of the deal, the Mets agreed to pay all but $22.5 million of Scherzer's remaining salary, which amounted to a total of $35 million through the end of 2024.
Scherzer went on to win a World Series with Texas that season, and is now one game away from winning his third World Series title with the Toronto Blue Jays, whom he signed a one-year, $15.5 million contract with last offseason.
Could Mets Consider Reuniting With Max Scherzer in Free Agency?
The Mets are expected to acquire at least one quality starting pitcher this offseason. Scherzer will turn 42 next July, and his 2025 season stats (5.19 regular season ERA in 85 innings pitched) don't suggest he's the sort of quality arm New York is looking for right now.
Then again, Scherzer has been decent in the postseason for Toronto, and his postseason pedigree and experience could be invaluable for a relatively young Mets' pitching staff next season. Not to mention that Spotrac projects he'll sign a one-year, $10 million deal, which is certainly affordable for Mets owner Steve Cohen.
David Stearns pursuing Scherzer in free agency doesn't seem likely, and would probably leave New York's fan base scratching their heads. But it's also not out of the question.
And all it would take is one vintage "Mad Max" postseason outing this time next year for this potential move to seem ingenious.