Edwin Diaz sends clear message about Mets teammates amid free agency

Comments that longtime New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz made earlier this week about his priorities for deciding where to sign in free agency this offseason have caught a lot of attention.

“Just get the best deal for my family... I love New York. I would love to stay in New York, but if I have to go another place, I would be happy. I want to win a ring, so wherever I go, I want to win a ring and enjoy the time," Diaz said after noting that he currently believes his chances of returning to the Mets are "50/50", per an X post from Laura Albanese of Newsday.

“I like the [Mets] organization. You know, if they came with the best deal for me, I’d enjoy to stay with them, but at the end of the day, I don’t know what they’re thinking," Diaz added.

This is not necessarily what Mets fans wanted to hear. While it's clear that Diaz is considering re-signing with New York (given that they offer him the amount of money he's seeking, which is expected to be around $100 million), he also seems willing to take his talents elsewhere if that's how everything shakes out over the next couple of months.

Jun 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) and relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) celebrate after defeating the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Edwin Diaz Answers Questions About Mets Teammates

If there's anything that might convince Diaz to return to Queens, it's the bond he has with his Mets teammates. And Diaz offered up several interesting opinions on these teammates during a November 13 interview with Jomboy Media content creator, Sarah Wilson.

When Wilson asked Diaz which pitch he would steal from a Mets player, Diaz said, "The ghost fork from [Kodai] Senga. It's a good one. It's nasty," per a post from Wilson's X account.

Diaz was then asked who the best locker room DJ is, and he said, "I think Sean Manaea is a really good one. He plays all kinds of music, so the clubhouse always has got a good vibe."

When asked about the most athletic guy on the Mets, Diaz said, "We're all athletic, but I can say [Francisco] Lindor is a good one. Tyrone Taylor is a really good one."

Edwin Diaz wants to steal Kodai Senga's ghost 👻 fork 🍴 & I can't say I blame him pic.twitter.com/D57kP9jU9p — swilly ☻ (@swillysports) November 16, 2025

In answering who the team "class clown" is, Diaz answered, "We got a couple guys who are pretty funny. I think Francisco Alvarez is one of those guys. Always make people smile."

The final question was who the most likely Mets player to succeed is.

"I think Juan Soto. Yeah. Juan Soto is a really good player," Diaz said.

Perhaps reflecting on his New York teammates in this way could entice Diaz to come back to the team this winter.

