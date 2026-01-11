How Alex Bregman Cubs decision impacts Mets

On January 10, news broke that three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million contract with the Chicago Cubs, with $70 million of it being deferred.

On the surface, this deal wouldn't seem to make that much of an impact on the New York Mets. They were never serious suitors for Bregman, given that they already have a surplus of capable infielders, especially with Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, and Ronny Mauricio potentially jockeying for time at third base heading into the 2026 season.

But given the current point of the MLB offseason and free agency, every high-profile signing impacts the other teams that are still in the market for other players one way or another. And Bregman agreeing to this deal with Chicago is no different.

Why does Alex Bregman's contract impact the Mets?

Before Bregman agreed to sign with Chicago, the three best free agent hitters who were still available were him, Kyle Tucker, and Cody Bellinger, and the Mets are showing strong interest in both Tucker and Bellinger at this point.

It's important to note that all three of these guys are agented by the notorious Scott Boras. Therefore, Boras knows exactly how the respective markets of each guy are panning out and can use that to his advantage when negotiating with teams.

It has been clear that Boras and Bellinger (who the Mets appear the most interested in at this point) want at least a seven-year deal. In fact, a January 10 article from ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney explained that talks between Bellinger and the Yankees have now stalled because Bellinger's team is seeking a longer-term deal than five years and one that has a higher Average Annual Value (AAV) than $30 million.

The fact that Bregman just got a five-year deal with a $35 million AAV means that the market has now shifted, and both Tucker and Bellinger are probably worth at least that much, when that wasn't necessarily the game just a couple of days ago.

All of this is to say that Bregman's Cubs deal means that the price tags to sign both Tucker and Bellinger have now increased. And Chicago wasn't showing interest in either of these outfielders (both of whom have played for the Cubs in the past), so it's not like the Mets have one less suitor to compete with to sign either guy.

Therefore, Bregman being $175 million richer doesn't bode well for the Mets' own pockets.

