Mets 'Making Fun' of Freddy Peralta For This Reason

New York Mets fans got their first glimpse of new ace Freddy Peralta performing in their team's uniform when he made his first 2026 spring training outing against the St. Louis Cardinals.

And fans could not have expected better than what they saw from the former Milwaukee Brewers hurler, as he threw three scoreless innings that included three strikeouts, no hits, and no walks. Peralta only needed six pitches to breeze through his second innings of work, and aside from not extending, Peralta already appeared to be in midseason form.

But seeing Peralta impress on the mound isn't extraordinary. In fact, what might be more interesting is how quickly he managed to acclimate to the Mets' locker room. All indications are that Peralta is one of the most charismatic and kind players in baseball, and he had a great reputation for being a leader in the Brewers' clubhouse before he was traded.

New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta | CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mets reliever Tobias Myers (who was included in the deal that brought Peralta to New York) made this clear by saying, "Coming up with Milwaukee, he's a leader in that clubhouse. He's a great leader. He kind of took me under his wing a little bit -- little things on the field, off the field. Trying to help out a young player in the league," in a February 9 article from SNY.

"That's just kind of who he is as a person. He's just a great person. He's there to help anyone who needs it. Seems like he always has the right thing to say. It helps, for sure," he added.

Mets Roster 'Making Fun' of Peralta For Hilarious Reason

Anybody who has played sports knows that sometimes light teasing is the best proof that a player is acclimating well to their teammates. And a February 28 article from Chelsea Janes of SNY suggests this is the case with Peralta.

"Slowly but surely, introducing himself to teammates gave way to teammates making fun of the short shorts he wears to workouts. Trying to get a feel for locker room culture morphed into surprisingly unsuccessful clubhouse basketball shootouts with fellow new Met Luis Garcia and others," Janes wrote in the article.

"And new teammates are already becoming trusted advisors: After he finished throwing live batting practice to Mets hitters earlier this week, Peralta hurried to the backstop with a question for Bo Bichette, Marcus Semien, Jorge Polanco, and others," she added.

The vibes seem to be high at the Mets' spring training facility.

