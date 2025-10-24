Injured Mets’ starter should be ready for spring training
The New York Mets have a lot of options to sift through for their 2026 starting rotation before considering any external additions, which is an interesting problem to have after the starters likely cost them a playoff appearance.
One new name to add to the mix who wasn't a part of this year's issues is righty Christian Scott, who is close to completing his rehab calendar for the year.
Will Sammon of The Athletic is reporting that Scott is slated to throw his final bullpen session of the year on October 28th as he methodically rehabbed after undergoing Tommy John surgery late in the 2024 season. If there were affiliated games still being played Scott would have progressed to a rehab assignment, but with all minor leagues wrapped up for the year Sammon notes that Scott is entering a planned rest period before building his arm back up for spring training.
Scott was the first young pitcher the Mets had successfully brought to the majors in years in 2024, when he showed flashes of brilliance by pitching to a 4.56 ERA in nine starts, striking out 39 batters in 47.1 innings pitched.
Sammon's article also included an intriguing piece of information learned in an interview with Scott, namely that he has altered his changeup grip during the rehab process to try and make the pitch more effective going forward.
Where Christian Scott Fits Into The Mets' 2026 Plans
David Stearns has made it clear that he values having depth in his rotation, something that was severely tested for the Mets in 2025 as they lost three starters to season-ending injuries and had two others miss significant chunks of the year. Having Scott back could make up for the losses of Tylor Megill and Frankie Montas, both of whom underwent Tommy John surgery and will sit out in 2026, as a depth option for the rotation with minor league options remaining.
The emergence of more young pitching prospects in 2025, headlined by the trio of Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat, means that Scott has his work cut out for him to crack the Opening Day rotation. With Stearns also expected to pursue at least one frontline starter this winter, the odds are stacked against Scott winning a job in camp barring a rash of injuries to other starters.
Given the need for organizational depth, the Mets will likely have Scott begin the year in Triple-A Syracuse so he can stay stretched out as a starter and they can monitor his workload coming off of the Tommy John procedure. If Kodai Senga is still on the team in 2026, Scott could factor into the equation as a spot starter when the Mets go to a six-man rotation during prolonged stretches of schedule without an off day.
Another longer-term possibility for Scott could be a shift to relief work, something he is familiar with from his days coming out of the bullpen at the University of Florida. The regime that drafted Scott saw value in his pitch mix as a starter, but the emergence of the current young arms and the presence of more talented prospects behind them like Will Watson, Jack Wenninger and Jonathan Santucci could make it appealing to see if Scott can be an effective late-inning reliever.
Stearns has shown an ability to develop his own relievers over the years, dating back to his tenure in Milwaukee, and the Brewers have long preferred to find their own high-powered arms instead of spending on them in free agency.
Scott has the kind of pitch mix that would work well in relief, so this is something to keep an eye on if the Mets feel they have enough rotation depth to try him in that role by the end of the summer.