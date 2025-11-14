Juan Soto makes his 'hope' for Pete Alonso's Mets future extremely clear

The New York Mets made the biggest splash in the 2024 MLB offseason when they signed Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract, which was the biggest contract in sports history.

But the Mets weren't done adding impact bats. In February, the team agreed to a two-year, $54 million deal for Pete Alonso to return to the team. At the time this deal was made, many felt like New York's front office was convinced to re-sign Alonso because Soto would need protection behind him in the lineup (like he had with Aaron Judge on the Yankees in 2024), lest Soto get pitched around constantly.

While Soto signed with the Mets before Alonso, he seemed to have played a role in New York renewing their Alonso pursuit after negotiations had stalled earlier in the winter. Soto alluded to this when he was quoted in an April 10 article from ESPN's Jorge Castillo, saying how much he weighed Alonso being back on the Mets in his decision to sign there.

"That was one of the essential parts of the discussion," Soto said when talking about his free agency conversations with the Mets. "Who was going to bat behind me?... I told them the best option was [Alonso]."

Both Soto and Alonso went on to have arguably the best offensive seasons of their respective careers, hitting back-to-back in the Mets' lineup. However, Alonso's future with the franchise is uncertain, given that he exercised his player option and is an unrestricted free agent once again.

Juan Soto's Stance on Pete Alonso Returning to the Mets Speaks Volumes

If anything, Soto's stance on having Alonso with the Mets has only gotten stronger since last offseason, which was shown through several quotes he made that were included in a November 13 X post from Mike Puma of the New York Post.

“I hope nothing but the best and I’m excited to see where he’s going to end up. He’s one of the best power hitters in this generation. I really enjoyed my moment with him in a Mets uniform and I hope we can have more times to come. We can have fun together," Soto was quoted as saying about Alonso in the post.

The fact that Soto used "hope" twice in the quote speaks volumes about how much he valued having Alonso in the Mets' lineup and clubhouse.

It will be fascinating to see how much Soto's sentiment impacts the intensity of New York's Alonso pursuit.

