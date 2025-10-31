Insider makes case for Mets to re-sign Ryan Helsley
If there's one player on the New York Mets' 2025 roster that fans would most say they don't want back next season, it's probably Ryan Helsley.
And fans feel this way for good reason. Helsley was dealt to the Mets from the St. Louis Cardinals at the 2025 trade deadline after producing an extremely solid first several months of the season. The right-handed flamethrower and 2024 NL Reliever of the Year Award winner produced a 3.00 ERA and converted 21 of 26 save opportunities for the Cardinals in 2025.
Then everything went wrong for Helsley once he came to New York. It felt like he couldn't go a single outing without giving up multiple runs, and never managed to come through when the Mets needed him the most. This resulted in Helsley sporting an ugly 7.20 ERA and blowing four save opportunities in his 22 appearances for the team.
Not only did these woeful few months come at a terrible time for the Mets, but also a terrible time for Helsley, as he's going to become an unrestricted free agent this winter. If he had managed to sustain his early-season success with New York, he probably would have gotten paid somewhere close to the four years and $72 million that Tanner Scott got from the Dodgers last offseason.
Now, however, Spotrac projects that Helsley will sign for three years and $51 million. While that's still a lot of money, Helsley probably doesn't want to imagine what he would have made if his 2025 campaign didn't conclude so poorly.
Insider's Stance on Potential Ryan Helsley Mets Reunion Turns Heads
While Mets fans might not like it, there's a world where Helsley is back in Queens next season. New York Post insider Joel Sherman spoke to this in an October 29 article, where he seemed to suggest that Helsley is still a talented reliever who would appear poised for a bounce-back season.
And if this is the something the Mets also believe, they could get Helsley at a bargain compared to what he could have cost if he pitched better down the stretch and hope he reverts to the pitcher he was before coming to New York.
While this sentiment is logical enough, it seems very unlikely that the Mets' brass would want anything to do with Helsley at this point. And Helsley probably prefers a fresh start somewhere else, as well.
So, although there is a case for the Mets to re-sign Helsley, fans can sleep soundly at night knowing this case is a long shot, to say the least.