Mets could have outfield full of ex-Yankees next season
The New York Mets' signing of Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal last offseason was the biggest story in baseball for several reasons.
One of these reasons is that $765 million made for the biggest contract in sports history, which is certainly newsworthy. However, perhaps the more compelling angle surrounding this free agency decision was that Soto decided to ditch the Yankees (who he helped take to the World Series in 2024) for their cross-town rival.
Soto's decision felt like the final stamp of a significant shift in baseball's (at least New York's) power dynamics that had been building ever since Steve Cohen became the Mets' owner a few years back. The Mets were no longer content with being the Yankees' younger brother, so to speak, and Soto's signing proved that.
But that's not to say the Mets are going to stop at signing Soto. They're expected to be big spenders in every offseason, including the one that's on the horizon once the 2025 World Series concludes.
And the Mets could have their eyes on several Yankees players this winter, as well.
Could the Mets Sign More Ex-Yankees Outfielders This Offseason?
In an October 29 article, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand asserted that the Mets were one of three top free agency fits for both Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham, each of whom produced solid seasons with the Yankees in 2024.
Both of these players are obvious fits for the Mets, given that they can each play at center field (which is New York's biggest positional need). It's unlikely that both would sign with the Mets, if only because Soto is in right field and Brandon Nimmo is in left.
However, if Alonso left the Mets in free agency, there's a world where Soto moves to first base, which could open up an outfield spot. Or the Mets could sign Bellinger and play him at first base, where he has a good amount of MLB experience.
But Grisham and Bellinger aren't the only former Yankees outfielders available in free agency. Harrison Bader (who has played for both New York teams in the past) is also available and would make sense as a fourth outfielder for the Mets.
All of this is to say that there's a chance the Mets could have an outfield that features three former Yankees players (some combination of Soto, Bellinger, Grisham, and Bader) next season, which would surely infuriate Yankees fans and prove that New York's baseball hierarchy isn't the same as it once was.