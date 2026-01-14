Insider pokes holes in Mets' Kyle Tucker interest

In a January 13 article, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the New York Mets have offered star free agent Kyle Tucker a contract worth $120–140 million over three years.

While this made it clear that the Mets are willing to pay a premium for Tucker, who was considered the best free agent available this winter, other insiders have reported that the Mets are offering Tucker even more than that already staggering sum. USA Today insider Bob Nightengale said in a January 13 article that Tucker, "has been offered a three- or four-year contract by the Mets that will pay him an average of $50 million a season."

If this is true, it would mean that Tucker would be getting the third-highest Average Annual Value (AAV) in a contract in baseball history, only behind Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto.

And on the surface, it makes sense why New York would be willing to give Tucker this type of money. He's one of baseball's best left-handed hitters, is about to turn 29 years old, and the Mets need another outfielder after trading for Brandon Nimmo earlier this winter.

Yet, not every insider is sold that this fit makes perfect sense for New York.

Insider suggests that Kyle Tucker's defense should give Mets pause

In a January 14 article, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal noted that while Kyle Tucker has won a Gold Glove Award in 2022, his defense has declined since then. Given that David Stearns has emphasized how important improving his team's defense multiple times this offseason, Rosenthal seems to be having a hard time understanding why they're so keen to offer Tucker as much money as they are.

Rosenthal also added that Tucker's "low-key personality might not be an ideal fit for the New York market either." This is not the first time that an insider has questioned whether Tucker has the right personality to succeed in New York.

While this sentiment is fair enough, the bottom line is that the Mets need to sign either Tucker or Cody Bellinger. Not just because they need another bat in the middle of their lineup after losing Nimmo and Pete Alonso, but because this offseason is being viewed as a failure to this point, and the Mets' fan base will not settle for anything less.

So while Tucker may not be the perfect fit, the Mets' interest in signing him is more than warranted.

