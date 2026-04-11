Jeff McNeil Sets Record Straight on Conflict With Francisco Lindor

An old friend is back in Flushing tonight.

Jeff McNeil returns to Citi Field tonight for the first time since the New York Mets traded him to the Athletics in the offseason. McNeil spent parts of eight seasons with the Mets from 2018 to 2025, and became a fan favorite in New York for his old-school batting style and fiery on-field emotions.

The former batting champion was a key part of the Mets’ core alongside Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Edwin Díaz. All three departed this offseason as David Stearns completely renovated the roster.

McNeil’s tenure as a Met featured many ups and downs, none more notable than his confrontations with Francisco Lindor. During their time as teammates, the two argued on multiple occasions, leading many to believe they were always at odds.

McNeil spoke to reporters before tonight’s opening series to provide clarity on his relationship with Lindor.

Jeff McNeil Addresses His Relationship With Francisco Lindor

McNeil addressed several topics during his pregame media availability. Multiple questions focused on his altercations with Lindor during their five years as teammates.

One reporter cited a New York Post report from last season describing a “heated confrontation” between the two. The incident reportedly followed a defensive error made by McNeil during a June 20 game in Philadelphia.

McNeil downplayed the exchange, calling it a “little argument” and saying it was “no big deal.”

When asked about his relationship with Lindor, McNeil said, “We were teammates. I think he’s a great guy and a good person, and I enjoyed my time playing with him. I wish him all the best. He’s a great baseball player and one of the best shortstops ever. Best of luck to him in the rest of his career. It’s been fun playing with him.”

Jeff McNeil says he had a "little argument" that was "no big deal" with Francisco Lindor in Philadelphia last year:



On his relationship with Lindor: "We were teammates. I think he's a great guy and good person and I enjoyed my time playing with him. Wish him all the best and… pic.twitter.com/12udJ8f1Ns — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 10, 2026

The incident in Philadelphia was not the only altercation between the two former double-play partners.

During Lindor’s first season with the team in 2021, cameras caught both players heading into the tunnel midgame. Video later showed multiple players and coaches rushing down the tunnel. Many believed McNeil and Lindor had gotten into a physical altercation.

Both players denied the seriousness of the incident, saying they were simply observing an unidentified animal. Lindor claimed it was a rat, while McNeil insisted it was a raccoon. After the episode, many believed the two teammates did not see eye to eye on many matters.

Now, five years later and no longer a Met, McNeil was asked once again whether it was a rat or a raccoon. He laughed and replied, “I still don’t know.”

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