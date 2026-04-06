Mets Announce Date to Retire Carlos Beltrán's No. 15

The New York Mets have officially revealed the date of when they will retire the number of one of their most beloved players.

On Monday, the Mets announced that they will retire Carlos Beltrán's No. 15 and enter him into the team's Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony on Saturday, September 19, prior to their 4:10 p.m. game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

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On Saturday, September 19, Carlos Beltrán will be inducted to the Mets Hall of Fame and have his number 15 retired.



ℹ️👉 https://t.co/tuEfVrDb7w pic.twitter.com/x5zjSxPgPF — New York Mets (@Mets) April 6, 2026

Beltrán will become the ninth player in Mets history to have his number retired, joining Jerry Koosman (#36), Darryl Strawberry (#18), Dwight Gooden (#16), Keith Hernandez (#17), Tom Seaver (#41), Willie Mays (#24), Mike Piazza (#31) and most recently David Wright (#5). New York also retired the numbers of managers Gil Hodges (#41) and Casey Stengel (#37), as well as Jackie Robinson (#42).

It has been an exciting year for the legendary outfielder as Beltrán will also be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, having been elected on January 20 in his fourth year of eligibility. He will be enshrined as a Met with the induction ceremony taking place on July 26.

Beltrán spent seven seasons with the Mets (2005-2011), who signed him to a seven-year, $119 million deal following the 2004 season. During his seven-year run with the team, Beltrán became one of the best power-hitting outfielders in franchise history.

During Beltrán's Mets tenure, he was a five-time All-Star (2005-2007, 2009, 2011), a three-time Gold Glove winner (2006-2008), and a two-time Silver Slugger Award recipient (2006 and 2007). Beltrán also hit 20 home runs or more in three of his seven seasons with the team, including 41 homers during the Mets' run to the NLCS in 2006, where they fell short to the eventual World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.

Beltrán's 41 home runs at the time tied him with Todd Huntley for the most home runs in a single season by a Met, a record that was later surpassed by Pete Alonso during his historic rookie season in 2019. Beltrán currently ranks top 10 in Mets history in home runs (149), runs scored (551), on-base percentage (.369), slugging percentage (.500) and OPS (.869) in 839 career games with the team.

The now 48-year-old was initially hired as Mets manager prior to the 2020 season, but was let go before managing a single game when he was the only player listed in the infamous 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. However, Beltrán later returned to the Mets and joined the front office in January 2023 as a special baseball advisor, a position he still holds today with president of baseball operations David Stearns.

Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor, who currently wears #15, will change his uniform number later this season.

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