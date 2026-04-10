Mets’ Infielder Likely Avoids IL Stint for Achilles Injury

After missing Thursday’s loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, it seemed as though first baseman Jorge Polanco was destined for the IL. But a clean MRI and a day of rest have the New York Mets optimistic that Polanco will avoid missing a significant period of time for the injury.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed the good news about Polanco’s status. Achilles tendons can be tricky injuries to manage, but the MRI came back clean, with no structural damage to the tendon.

The Mets got good news yesterday on Jorge Polanco when an MRI revealed no structural damage in his Achilles



He will remain day-to-day pic.twitter.com/xToGfs1yZA — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 10, 2026

“We got good news yesterday,” Mendoza told reporters. “He came in, as you guys know, I said it before the game that he was pretty sore after the last game. We decided yesterday to send him for an MRI, just to make sure we knew what we were dealing with.”

The diagnosis for Polanco is bursitis, which is the inflammation of the bursae or fluid-filled sacs located between the heel bone and Achilles tendon. As can be expected, any physical activity can irritate these bursae, causing pain and swelling.

“The good news is the tendon is healthy; he’s dealing with bursitis. He continues to be day-to-day. He feels a lot better; he was hitting earlier today. We just have to limit the defensive side there and how much pressure he puts there. Pretty sure he’s going to be a player for us off the bench.”

The Mets actually sent Polanco for an MRI yesterday. That revealed no structural damage. Polanco is suffering from bursitis, which he can play through. https://t.co/KeMHBO2e3A — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 10, 2026

The Mets signed Polanco to a two-year, $40 million deal in December after Pete Alonso left town and signed a long-term deal with the Baltimore Orioles. Polanco had experience as a third baseman and shortstop before coming to the Mets, but he had played next to no first base in his MLB career.

So far this season, the injury has limited Polanco to just two games at first, while the other eight games have seen him suit up as the designated hitter. In his ten games for the Mets, Polanco has slashed .200/.289/.275 with eight hits and an RBI.

Defensive Runs Saved Leaders - First Baseman pic.twitter.com/CqPvvC1Vfk — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) April 10, 2026

Polanco’s absence in the field has opened the door for Mark Vientos to get playing time at first base. After the Mets signed free agent Bo Bichette, Vientos’ role with the club came into question. Vientos has taken advantage of his time in the lineup this year, posting an .837 OPS with 10 hits and five RBI in 31 at-bats.

But Vientos has also shown he is a capable defender as well. So far this year, Vientos is tied for second among all MLB first basemen with 2 defensive runs saved, trailing just Matt Olson and Freddie Freeman, who each have three.

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