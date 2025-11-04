Inside The Mets

Mets bring back promising pitcher on one-year MLB deal

The New York Mets are retaining a useful pitcher from last season on a one-year MLB deal.

Pat Ragazzo

Jul 18, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Brandon Waddell (82) reacts as he walks off the field after the top of the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Mets announced another move on Tuesday afternoon.

The team has re-signed left-handed pitcher Brandon Waddell to a one-year major league deal.

Waddell was more than serviceable for the Mets in 2025, posting a 3.45 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 22 strikeouts across 31.1 innings in relief.

The 31-year-old started one game for the Mets as an opener, but was used as a long reliever for the most part at the big-league level.

Waddell started 15 games for Triple-A Syracuse and produced a 5.02 ERA in 19 appearances overall. In 78 total minor league innings, the southpaw posted a 3-9 record and 4.85 ERA.

Waddell was one of the Mets' better arms who were shuffled back-and-forth from the minors to the majors on numerous occasions last season. However, the lefty is now out of minor league options so he would have to clear waivers before heading to the minors if he does not make the Opening Day roster.

Waddell will likely be competing for the Mets' long relief role in their bullpen during spring training. And as previously mentioned, he was a valuable hurler at times a season ago.

In addition to Waddell, the Mets exercised left-hander Brooks Raley's $4.75 million club option on Tuesday and declined Drew Smith's $2 million club option.

The team also acquired righty reliever Joey Gerber from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations.

These bullpen moves came one day after closer Edwin Diaz opted out of the remaining two years and $38 million left on his contract. Rehabbing left-hander A.J. Minter exercised his $11 million player option on Monday as well.

The Mets have plenty of heavy lifting left to do this offseason when it comes to constructing their bullpen.

Montas picks up option

New York Mets, Frankie Montas
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Mets received some bad news on Tuesday in the form of injured starting pitcher Frankie Montas exercising his $17 million player option.

Not only did Montas struggle immensely in his lone season with the Mets, posting an abysmal 6.28 ERA in seven starts and nine appearances, he will miss all of the 2026 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

So, the Mets will be paying Montas close to $20 million next season to rehab his elbow surgery the entire year. This was easily David Stearns' worst move as Mets' president of baseball operations.

The Mets signed Montas to a two-year, $34 million deal (player option in year-2) last offseason.

Pat Ragazzo
Home/News