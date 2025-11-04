Mets acquire right-handed reliever from Rays
The New York Mets have made their first external move to their bullpen.
It was first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com that the Mets are acquiring right-handed reliever Joey Gerber from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations.
Gerber appeared in just two games for the Rays last year, posting a 2.08 ERA with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched. The righty spent most of the 2025 campaign pitching in Triple-A for the Durham Bulls and struggled mightily, compiling a 0-2 record with a dismal 6.23 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. He did, however, strike out 54 batters in just 43.1 innings of work.
Before last season, Gerber had not pitched in the major leagues since the COVID-shortened 2020 season with the Seattle Mariners, who drafted him in the eighth round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
The 28-year-old made his big league debut with the Mariners on August 4, 2020 against the Los Angeles Angels and tossed a scoreless inning. He finished his rookie season appearing in 17 games, posting a 1-1 record with a 4.02 ERA, six strikeouts, five walks and a WHIP of 1.15 in 15.2 innings.
Gerber would end up missing the entire 2021 season after undergoing back surgery in July of that season. And after starting the 2022 season on the injured list, Gerber was designated for assignment on June 18 and was released four days later.
The New York Yankees would end up signing the righty hurler to a minor league deal on July 25, 2022, and would finally return to the mound in June 2024. Across 26 appearances pitching for the Florida Complex League Yankees, the Single-A Tampa Tarpons, the Double-A Somerset Patriots and the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Gerber went 2-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33.2 innings.
Gerber elected free agency after the 2024 season and later signed a minor league deal with Tampa Bay on December 18.
The Mets are expected to address their bullpen this offseason, especially after it was announced on Monday that All-Star closer Edwin Díaz would opt out of his contract to become a free agent. New York will also be without another reliable bullpen arm next season, as Reed Garrett underwent Tommy John surgery a month ago.
New York's bullpen, though, is expected to have two key lefty pieces in 2026, which was something they lacked out of their 'pen for the majority of the 2025 campaign.
It was also announced on Monday that lefty reliever A.J. Minter would exercise his $11 million player option for next season. Minter appeared in just 13 games last season after undergoing season-ending surgery due to a torn lat. On Tuesday, Brooks Raley's club option was also picked up; Raley was very effective out of the bullpen last season, accumulating a 2-1 record in 30 appearances with a 2.45 ERA, 25 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.78 in 25.2 innings of work.