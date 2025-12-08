Mets called 'clear fit' to trade for impact outfielder

The New York Mets are expected to be major players in signing several of the top free agents available this offseason.

Whether it be bringing Pete Alonso and/or Edwin Diaz back, acquiring another slugger like Cody Bellinger, Kyle Tucker, or Kyle Schwarber, pursuing a frontline starter like Michael King, Ranger Suarez, Framber Valdez, or Zac Gallen, adding an elite Japanese player like Tatsuya Imai, Munetaka Murakami, or Kazuma Okamoto, or continuing to bolster their bullpen by signing Robert Suarez, there are plenty of potential avenues David Stearns and the rest of New York's front office might take.

And the Mets aren't confined to free agency when making upgrades. There's expected to be a robust trade market, which will provide other appealing players for New York to strike a deal with. And since the organization's farm system is in a better place right now than it has been in a long time, they have the necessary prospects to land real impact players.

Read more: Mets' new stance on Brett Baty marks major trade shift

When it comes to adding a player via trade, few seem to make more sense for the Mets than Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton.

Sep 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) looks on during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Buxton is coming off a career 2025 campaign where he hit .264 with an .878 OPS, 35 home runs, 83 RBI, and tallied 24 stolen bases. While recent reports have suggested that the Twins don't intend to trade Buxton, one would imagine that they'll at least listen to deals in case something is too good for them to pass up on.

Mets Deemed 'Clear' Byron Buston Trade Fit

The Mets have the prospects that would make the Twins reconsider their stance on dealing Buxton. And ESPN's Bradford Doolittle alluded to this in a December 8 article by writing, "The inclusion of Byron Buxton on our trade candidates ranking took me aback, mostly because Buxton has been insistent that he will remain a Twin.

"It's surprising that he's willing to waive his no-trade clause, but Buxton is 31, and the Twins don't seem all-in on winning. Several leading contenders could use a bump in center field -- the Houston Astros and New York Mets jump out as clear fits -- and if the Twins are heading down this road, dealing Buxton soon would start those dominoes to fall," he added.

Even though the Mets could still use an arm



Byron Buxton makes the Mets an instant World Series favorite — and it’s not particularly close. pic.twitter.com/B89gngKdM1 — Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) June 29, 2025

The Mets solving their hold in center field with Buxton while keeping their free agency budget impact would set them up for a stellar offseason and likely reassert themselves as World Series contenders.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles