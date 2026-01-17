Mets claim former top prospect off waivers from Rays

Just hours after the Bo Bichette news broke, the New York Mets added another infielder to their organization.

On Friday afternoon, the Mets announced that they had claimed infielder Tsung-Che Cheng off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. New York had open space on its 40-man roster, so a corresponding move was not required.

We have made the following roster move. pic.twitter.com/2k8J5EZo79 — New York Mets (@Mets) January 16, 2026

Cheng, 24, has spent the past month bouncing between teams on waivers. Before his short-lived stint with the Rays, the Taiwan native had been with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization since 2019, playing in 507 minor league games. He ranked as high as No. 7 in Pittsburgh’s farm system in 2024, according to Baseball America, and MLB Pipeline had him at No. 9.

Last April, Cheng was called up by the Pirates for his MLB debut. His stay was brief, as he went 0-for-7 in three games. The 5-foot-8 lefty bat spent the rest of the season with Triple-A Indianapolis, where he hit .209/.307/.271 with one home run, 36 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 107 games.

Cheng hammers one to the wall to tie the game. 🔨 pic.twitter.com/iNRFjB8dyb — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) August 19, 2025

Cheng owns a career .251/.350/.385 slash line in the minors since debuting in 2021, with strong plate discipline reflected in a 12.5% walk rate. However, his average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage have each trended downward over the past two seasons.

Positional versatility is his biggest strength. Cheng is a capable defender at shortstop, second base and third base, giving the Mets cover in the event of injuries or trades.

Read More: Where this Mets starter fits into rotation plans

Before the Mets reached agreement with Bichette on a three-year, $126 million deal, they already had an abundance of infield depth. The everyday starters appear set, with Bichette expected to play third alongside shortstop Francisco Lindor, second baseman Marcus Semien and first baseman Jorge Polanco.

New York also has Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuña competing for playing time, as well as veteran Christian Arroyo on a non-roster deal. Throughout the offseason, it has been reported that the Mets are willing to part with some of their younger infielders in trades, so it is possible that group gets trimmed before spring training next month.

Regardless of trades, Cheng faces an uphill battle to make the major league roster. Since he still has a minor league option remaining, the Mets can assign him to Triple-A Syracuse without exposing him to waivers.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles