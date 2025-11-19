Mets could steal another star slugger from the Yankees
Last year, it was superstar Juan Soto who defected from the New York Yankees to the Mets in free agency. This year, the Mets will have the opportunity to steal another star Yankee.
Outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger is said to be the Yankees' top free agent priority, but the Mets could slide in and swipe him from their cross-town rivals if they can't come to an agreement.
As Mets On SI reported earlier in the month, don't be surprised if the Mets are heavily in on Bellinger in free agency since the club is looking to upgrade their defense. Bellinger also fits given his ability to handle the New York market.
The Mets and owner Steve Cohen have deep pockets and the versatile Bellinger seemingly fits in either center field or at first base if Pete Alonso departs.
Even if Alonso stays with the Mets, the team could still go after Bellinger to improve their run prevention and defense as well as stack their lineup on offense. Bellinger could play center or left field, which would bump Brandon Nimmo to a DH role. Per president of baseball operations David Stearns, top prospect Carson Benge will be competing for the center field job in spring training, which could also push Bellinger to left and Nimmo to DH.
Bellinger is coming off a stellar first season with the Yankees, where he slashed .272/.334/.480 with a .814 OPS, 29 home runs and 98 RBI in 152 games.
The only dilemma if the Mets were to add Bellinger is that their lineup would be too left-handed heavy. That's why it would be better if they were to bring in Bellinger and retain Alonso, their right-handed bopper and franchise home run king.
Bellinger, 30, is expected to have the best market of his career this winter. He previously signed a three-year, $80 million deal with the Chicago Cubs before getting traded to the Yankees last offseason. And after a strong campaign in the Bronx in 2025, Bellinger exercised his opt-out following the season.
The Mets are already said to have interest in Bellinger, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
While the Yankees' top priority is re-signing Bellinger, the Mets' top priority is enhancing their run prevention this offseason. Signing Bellinger instantly would help with run prevention given his defensive prowess.
