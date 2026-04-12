Mets Designate Veteran Reliever For Assignment in Surprise Move

The New York Mets made a surprising move before Sunday’s series finale against the Athletics.

The Mets designated veteran reliever Luis García for assignment and called up pitcher Joey Gerber. This marks the second bullpen move made by New York in two days. The team designated Richard Lovelady for assignment and called up Craig Kimbrel yesterday.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/wLvkm4dHUP — New York Mets (@Mets) April 12, 2026

The Mets signed García to a one-year, $1.75 million contract in the offseason. The 39-year-old was expected to be a staple in the bullpen, making his swift designation for assignment all the more surprising.

García didn't help his case in limited appearances early this season. In six games, García posted a 7.11 ERA over 6.1 innings, allowing 11 hits and two walks.

The veteran reliever impressed during spring training in Port St. Lucie. García tossed five scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out three. However, his early struggles and the Mets’ four-game skid may have tested their patience.

Gerber, meanwhile, has less than 20 games of major league experience under his belt. In 20 career innings pitched, he owns a 3.60 ERA with 10 strikeouts. He last appeared in a game last season with the Tampa Bay Rays, pitching in only two games last season.

In his limited time at Triple-A Syracuse this season, Gerber posted a 5.40 ERA over five innings. The right-hander features a three-pitch mix, predominantly throwing four-seam fastballs and sliders from a low 37-degree arm angle.

The Mets Continue to Reshape Their Bullpen

Mar 3, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) delivers a pitch against Nicaragua during the fourth inning at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets' bullpen hasn't been a big concern thus far early in the season. New York has a 3.13 ERA as a bullpen, the eighth-best in all of baseball. However, over the last four games, their relievers have started to slump. The main culprits fans complained about were Lovelady and García, who have now been DFA'd. The other notable struggle has come from Luke Weaver.

Weaver looked dominant in his first five outings, delivering five shutout innings. However, in his last two appearances, including yesterday, he has allowed six earned runs. This has skyrocketed his season ERA to 8.10.

The Mets desperately need Weaver to regain his vintage form. With the offense struggling right now, the team can't afford for their pitching to struggle.

Relievers Brooks Raley, Huascar Brazobán, and Devin Williams have all held up their end of the bargain. Each has yet to allow an earned run this season.

The Mets hope that adding Kimbrel and now Gerber will add some stability to their bullpen. The team is also awaiting the return of A.J. Minter, who made his first rehab appearance for Low-A St. Lucie on Thursday, tossing a perfect inning on nine pitches.

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