New York Mets likely to inquire on Freddy Peralta
After a disappointing year, the New York Mets are almost certain to be aggressive in adding impact talent this offseason.
One glaring area that needs to be addressed is the pitching staff, something that president of baseball operations David Stearns did not shy away from in his end of year press conference where he stressed the importance of "run prevention."
Stearns' goal, which has been a large part of his philosophy dating back to his very successful tenure with the Milwaukee Brewers, is to build a team that has sound, versatile defenders that can make life easy for starting pitchers that are prone to giving up contact. But after a rotation of low-cost signings Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas, and Griffin Canning failed in 2025, the Mets could have a different approach heading into this offseason.
This particular offseason offers a unique opportunity in the fact that some of the league's best starting pitchers are expected to be available via trade. If Stearns wants to be aggressive in securing an ace, he could look first to his former club; according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Mets are considered likely to inquire on Milwaukee's Cy Young candidate Freddy Peralta.
Mets expected to check in on Freddy Peralta
Peralta, 29, is coming off of the finest season of his eight-year MLB career. The right-hander was the National League wins leader, made his first All-Star game, and posted a career-best 2.70 ERA. His 33 starts were one shy of the league's highest, and his 204 strikeouts were the ninth most in the majors.
The Brewers will pick up Peralta's affordable $8 million team option, but are expected to capitalize on his value before he hits free agency at the end of next season by dealing him to a team in need of a front-line starter. The Mets, of course, fit this bill.
Read More: Insiders discuss growing possibility that Mets acquire Tarik Skubal
New York has already been linked to one of the league's best pitchers in Tarik Skubal. After whiffing on Garrett Crochet last offseason, some expect the club to pursue the reigning AL Cy Young winner if he becomes available and lock him down to a long-term deal.
But a player of Skubal's caliber will obviously command a massive haul of prospects that Stearns and company may be unwilling to move. While Nolan McLean is seemingly untouchable, Detroit would expect some combination of Jonah Tong/Brandon Sproat, Carson Benge/Jett Williams, plus at least two top 10-15 prospects from the Mets in return for Skubal.
Read More: What Mets might trade for Brewers ace Freddy Peralta
A Peralta deal would also likely involve either Tong or Sproat, but could allow New York to keep their center fielder and second baseman of the future in Benge and Williams. This flexibility of keeping prospects that can contribute to the near future could be the deciding factor for Stearns picking up the phone to call his former team.
As a mid-market team, Milwaukee has become known for dealing players like Peralta rather than locking them up to long-term deals. New York, on the other hand, has proven willing to spend just about anything on their roster. But making a trade is a different story than signing a free agent, and it this case, Stearns may find it advantageous to protect their wealth of minor league talent in acquiring starting pitching.
With that said, it's no guarantee that Peralta is moved. Brewers GM Matt Arnold recently downplayed the notion in an interview, indicating that it would be other teams asking about the price on Peralta rather than Milwaukee looking to sell him. But as noted before, the Mets will not be able to sit back and wait. So, if Arnold's phone rings on Peralta in the coming weeks, expect Stearns to be among those on the other side.