Mets increase their offer to star outfielder Kyle Tucker

The New York Mets' negotiations with star free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker are continuing to progress.

Multiple reports on Tuesday revealed that the Mets had extended a three-year contract offer to Tucker, the most coveted free agent on the market, with an AAV of $50 million. And on Wednesday, more details may be coming out about New York's offer, which has seemingly increased.

According to SNY analyst and former Mets executive Jim Duquette, New York's offer may have been bumped up from a three-year to a four-year deal; as part of the contract, one or more opt-outs would likely be available, giving Tucker opportunities to re-enter free agency if he continues to produce at his current elite level and cash in on a longer contract.

"From what I can tell. it's likely they've gone to a fourth year on this," Duquette reported. "There would be, obviously, an opt-out - probably multiple opt-outs."

Duquette also added that Mets majority owner Steve Cohen is involved in negotiations, along with president of baseball operations David Stearns.

Is Kyle Tucker becoming a more realistic possibility for the Mets?

After trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers and Jeff McNeil to the Athletics, the Mets have only four outfielders on their 40-man roster - Nick Morabito, Juan Soto, Tyrone Taylor, and Jared Young. Of those options, Soto is by far the most impactful, although Taylor could see plenty of time in center field due to his superb glovework.

This creates a clear opening for Tucker, who has developed into a five-tool player over the past several seasons. In 2021-24 with the Houston Astros and 2025 with the Chicago Cubs, the 29-year-old has produced an eye-popping 23.4 fWAR by molding power, baserunning, and defense. He's hit .277/.365/.514 with 140 doubles, 134 home runs, 105 stolen bases in 119 attempts, and 28 defensive runs saved in a 661-game span.

The one issue with bringing in Tucker, however, would be the need to play either him or Soto out of their natural positions. Both left-handed sluggers are right fielders by trade, and Tucker hasn't played in left field since 2020. As for Soto, he only played 52 innings in left field two seasons ago and he exclusively played in right field last year. However, with Tucker's sheer talent, the Mets' main focus right now should be towards signing him; they can figure out his defensive place later.

The competition for Tucker will be extremely tight as he comes closer to a decision. Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are also in the mix for the outfielder, with the Blue Jays reportedly offering him a long-term deal with a lower AAV and the Dodgers have a short-term, high AAV deal in tow, similarly to the Mets.

But with the latest details in Tucker negotiations, it's clear that the Mets aren't messing around. And if they can land the star, their goal for a World Series title will be closer within reach, even if there's still more work for them to do before the season begins.

