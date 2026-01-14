Mets seen as best match for top prize in free agency

The New York Mets have been in the news of late regarding some top free agents, and one in particular could make a ton of sense for them to pursue.

It has not been a good offseason for the Mets by all accounts so far. While change was expected to happen for the franchise this winter, there have not been positive moves to improve the team thus far. For a team that just recently spent a ton of money on a superstar in free agency last winter, this has caused some frustration among the fanbase with the lack of additions and significant subtractions that the franchise has made so far.

However, New York still has very deep pockets, and they can change their outlook this winter very quickly with a couple of moves. Currently, with needs both in the outfield and the starting rotation, the slow offseason has presented them with opportunities still in the middle of January to turn things around quickly. Of the top free agents still available, one really stands out for them.

In a January 14 article, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report wrote about the best match for star free agent Kyle Tucker. Despite having two other big-market suitors in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, Kelly declared the Mets as Tucker's best fit.

Tucker Firmly on New York’s Radar

David Banks-Imagn Images

Despite a slow start to the offseason, Tucker’s market has finally started to heat up over the last couple of days, and the Mets are right in the mix for the star slugger. Replacing some offensive production lost with the team trading Brandon Nimmo and letting Pete Alonso walk in free agency has felt like a need, and Tucker would be an excellent addition.

The All-Star is capable of being one of the best hitters in baseball, and he, alongside Juan Soto, would be a fantastic pairing and a real problem for opposing pitchers. In terms of his positional fit, the outfield is more of a need for the team than any position on the infield, and Tucker will provide them with strong defense as well. Although the 29-year-old is a right fielder by trade and Soto is already entrenched there, the Mets can determine where to play Tucker later.

With the Mets reportedly offering him a massive short-term deal, they will not only be giving themselves some flexibility, but also for Tucker as well. Even though he has had a great career, his market hasn’t quite materialized like he potentially expected.

While the Mets are undoubtedly a good match, both the Dodgers and Blue Jays' interest in Tucker is impossible to ignore. However, the Mets have a reported offer on the table that is creative and could lure him to New York.

