Insider sheds light on why Mets didn't land Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto just capped off arguably the greatest string of performances in a single World Series in baseball history.
The 27-year-old phenom from Japan started Game 2 of the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays and pitched a complete game, surrendering just one earned run on zero walks and four hits while tallying eight strikeouts. He then returned to the mound in Game 6 and threw 96 pitches across six innings, surrendering just one earned run and winning his second game of the Fall Classic.
Then, Yamamoto came out of the bullpen on zero days' rest in the winner-take-all Game 7 showdown on November 1 and threw 2.2 innings out of the bullpen. He shut the Blue Jays down in extra innings and produced the double play in the 11th that ultimately won the Dodgers their second straight World Series title.
Yamamoto getting the win in Game 7 (along with pitching a total of 17.2 innings, allowing just two runs and striking out 15 across his three World Series appearances) made him the first pitcher to win three games of a single World Series since 2001. It was also enough to secure him the well-deserved 2025 World Series MVP Award.
Insider Speaks on Why Mets Weren't Favorites to Sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Yamamoto signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers before the 2024 season. This staggering sum left many scratching their heads, given that Yamamoto had never pitched in MLB to that point. However, that deal is now looking like a bargain after what Yamamoto did in the 2025 postseason.
The Yamamoto free agency sweepstakes was one of the biggest stories to follow that offseason. While the Dodgers (who also signed Shohei Ohtani to his historic deal that winter) were always the favorite to acquire Yamamoto, there was also some speculation that the New York Mets could also be in play to sign him.
However, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman poured cold water on this (now irrelevant) rumor with a November 2 X post that read, "And no NY fans, there was nothing Yanks/Mets could have done [about signing Yamamoto]. Once LA also bid high, their fates were sealed. Heard early in process he preferred to go west".
This desire to be on the West Coast was one main reason why the Mets weren't considered favorites to sign Shohei Ohtani, who also expressed a West Coast preference. And this message from Heyman reveals the same can be said for Yamamoto.
In fact, many Japanese-born players seem to feel this way. This is something the Mets might need to overcome when potentially trying to sign some other elite Japanese players who are coming to MLB this winter, such as Tatsuya Imai and Munetaka Murakami.