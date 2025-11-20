Mets get familiar warning about Pete Alonso's chances to re-sign

When he was on the red carpet at the MLB awards show on November 13, longtime New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was brutally honest about how he sees his chances of re-signing with the team in free agency.

“As of now, I would say it’s 50-50,” Diaz said, per an article from the New York Post. “We haven’t talked about a deal. We just met a little bit, and I just want to see what happens in free agency.”

He later added, "I would love to stay in New York, but if I have to go another place, I would be happy. I want to win a ring, so wherever I go, I want to win a ring and enjoy the time. I like the [Mets] organization. You know, if they came with the best deal for me, I’d enjoy to stay with them, but at the end of the day, I don’t know what they’re thinking.”

While they surely understand where he's coming from, this is not what fans were hoping to hear from Diaz, especially because re-signing him and slugger Pete Alonso are widely considered the top two priorities New York's front office should have this winter.

Insider Explains Pete Alonso's Chances of Re-Signing With Mets

This "50-50" sentiment from Diaz is something that New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman alluded to when speaking about Pete Alonso during a November 19 live stream with Bleacher Report.

"Alonso, I mean, I kind of think the Mets need to [re-sign him]. And I think that he's better off going back there, too. It's like of like the Diaz situation," Heyman said. "I think Baltimore is a potential, Boston is a potential for Alonso.

"I think the Mets, again, we're gonna go 50-50 [on re-signing Alonso]."

There's no way of knowing whether Heyman would have shared this sentiment about Alonso without Diaz mentioning his 50-50 chances last week. Yet, he bottom line is that two of the Mets' most important players have been given a 50% chance to be back in New York in 2026. And fans won't like these chances for either guy.

There's still a lot that needs to play out in free agency. But the fact that first baseman Josh Naylor re-signed with the Seattle Mariners (thus eliminating one potential suitor for Alonso) means that the Polar Bear's market should be heating up in the coming weeks.

