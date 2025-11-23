Pete Alonso predicted to join 'off the beaten path' NL team

For the second straight offseason, New York Mets fans are having to wonder whether star slugger Pete Alonso will be back on their roster or whether he'll be wearing another team's jersey on Opening Day 2026.

This is because Alonso exercised the player opt-out option in the two-year, $54 million deal he signed with New York in February to become a free agent. While there still seems to be a good chance he'll return to Queens, Alonso surely has plenty of other suitors across the league, given how great he played in 2025. Not to mention his willingness to become a DH makes him more appealing to teams and will expand his market.

Alonso has made it clear that he's keen to play for a winning team. However, one would imagine that he'll ultimately decide to sign with the team that offers him the most money.

Pete Alonso Predicted to Join Reds in Free Agency

One team that is likely to show interest in Alonso is the Cincinnati Reds, given that they could use more power in their lineup. And that's where MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince predicted Alonso to go in a November 21 article.

"I do have this feeling Alonso winds up somewhere off the beaten path," Castrovince said after predicting Alonso will head to Cincinnati.

"While Alonso’s free-agent standing is better now than it was a year ago (not just because his numbers were better in 2025 but primarily because he’s no longer attached to a qualifying offer), the fact of the matter is he’s still a bat-first player entering his age-31 season -- a profile that teams are less willing to pay a premium for in today’s game," he added.

Castrovince later wrote, "The Reds are currently projected well south of past franchise-record payrolls and desperately need some thump. Did the Reds bring in a 60-something future Hall of Fame manager in Terry Francona just to try to squeak into the playoffs every year? No! They’re trying to go the distance. And while Middletown, Ohio, native Schwarber is the better sentimental fit, I see him going back to Philly."

If Alonso does end up elsewhere, Mets fans would probably prefer that he signs with a team in the American League, if only because they wouldn't have to face him as often.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see where Alonso ends up and whether the Mets are willing to pay the Polar Bear a premium to bring him back.

