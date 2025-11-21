Mets insider cautions against 'massive mistake' this offseason

Like most big market teams, the New York Mets are linked in one way or another to all the top free agent bats this offseason.

That said, the club is in a unique position in which arguably the best power hitter available is one of their franchise greats, Pete Alonso. There is currently no clear indication that the Mets and Alonso are committed to a reunion, causing rumors to swirl about possible replacement options.

The more obvious choices are Kyle Schwarber and Cody Bellinger, who are both coming off tremendous years with rival clubs and looking to land long-term deals. While the Mets certainty have the means to make an all-out pursuit of either player, they have not tipped their hand as of yet that they will.

This leaves the door open to a separate tier of players: the two Japanese sluggers, Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto. While recent reports indicate the Mets are out on both players, the positional fit along with David Stearns' mid-season trip to watch them play continues to fuel the rumors that they could end up in Queens.

Read More: Why New York Mets could be out on these free agent stars

With both Japanese stars officially posted, fans and media members alike have weighed the options of replacing Alonso with the relatively unknown commodities of Murakami or Okamoto. In a recent appearance on SNY's Baseball Night in New York, Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo spoke about the possibility, explaining why it could be a massive mistake to assume that they could replicate Alonso's elite production.

"I think it's easy to fall in love with the unknown here," DiComo said. "Murakami, for example, is the better hitter of those two and what we hear coming out of Japan is that there is a lot of uncertainty on whether he can hit high velocity pitching... that's really important in the major leagues. Who can hit high velocity pitching? Pete Alonso."

Could the Mets be interested in Kazuma Okamoto or Munetaka Murakami?@AnthonyDiComo discusses on Baseball Night in New York



➡️ Tri-State @Cadillac pic.twitter.com/YuSFs1SLqP — SNY (@SNYtv) November 21, 2025

As DiComo notes, it can be incredibly difficult to predict whether a Japanese player's skillset will translate to MLB. One key indicator that teams often look to is their success against velocity, which is a concerning metric for Murakami in particular; he struck out over 40% of the time against fastballs 93 mph and higher last season in NPB.

Read More: Mets called possible suitor for free agent infielder

DiComo goes on to reference The Athletic's contract projections to point out that Murakami is slated to make more overall than Alonso would, despite Alonso likely commanding a higher AAV. They predict Murakami to get somewhere around six years and $160 million, while it is unlikely Alonso could land a deal of that length.

"I'm not sure how you justify, if you're the Mets, stepping into those waters which could be, if this guy's not any good or he's just okay, a massive mistake because you do know what Pete Alonso is."

MUNETAKA MURAKAMI WINS IT FOR TEAM JAPAN!!! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/LNROmpkkes — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 21, 2023

Murakami and Alonso profile quite similar, as lower-average, high home run power bats with an average to below average glove at first base. For Murakami, who is much younger (25) and untested at the major league level, the argument would be for his upside. But Alonso, who consistently delivers 35 home runs and 100-plus RBIs, is a proven commodity with a long history of greatness in the New York market.

Read More: Why Kazuma Okamoto could be a perfect fit with the Mets

DiComo focused his analysis on Murakami in discussing both Japanese infielders. Okamoto, while older (29) with less potential for growth, could be a better fit for the Mets. Okamoto was better against velocity last year, striking out just 8.8% of the time against 93 mph or higher. He also profiles as a better defender and could realistically play third base if needed before transitioning into a full-time first baseman.

That said, Okamoto's success is no guarantee either and taking the risk of losing your franchise home run leader for a player that could fall flat is, as DiComo put it, "very hard to stomach."

Recommended Articles: