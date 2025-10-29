Mets land Tarik Skubal while keeping Nolan McLean in this hypothetical proposal
The New York Mets are set to start up the offseason soon with the World Series coming to an end. Due to the year being a failure for the Mets, they are widely expected to be aggressive this winter.
While the 2025 campaign might have been a disappointment for the franchise, there is reason to be optimistic about the future for the franchise. There are still a lot of good things in place for New York, but also some key areas that they will have to address.
First off, the team will need to decide what the plan will be going forward for Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso. Both are expected to be two of the top free agents available this winter and bringing them back should be a priority. However, while it will be essential to get these players back, the Mets also have to look to make some upgrades.
In the second half of the year especially, the starting rotation was a complete disaster; nearly all of New York's veteran starters struggled down the stretch. It goes without saying that the team will be seeking for help in that department, whether it comes in free agency or the trade market.
The one name that is going to be mentioned frequently this winter is Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who could be on the trading block due to stalling contract extension talks. In this hypothetical trade proposal, the Mets land the southpaw by giving away some of their best young talent.
Mets Receive: Tarik Skubal
Tigers Receive: Brett Baty, Jonah Tong, Carson Benge
Due to the aforementioned lack of progress on an extension and his looming free agency after the 2026 campaign, Skubal’s name is going to be mentioned a lot this winter in trade rumors, and rightfully so. The 28-year-old lefty is one of the best pitchers in baseball and is going to get a likely record-setting deal for a pitcher next offseason.
Detroit is undoubtedly capable of contending with him in 2026, but they also can’t let him leave and get nothing in return. This would cripple the franchise, especially if they don’t win the World Series. With that being said, listening to offers for their ace this winter makes sense.
For the Mets, this would be a steep price to pay for someone that might be just a rental, but the idea would likely be to keep him long-term. Brett Baty had an impressive campaign in 2025 and suddenly is a valuable asset for the franchise again; third base is also an area that the Tigers will look for improvement.
Jonah Tong is still very young, but flashed some serious potential as well last year. Benge is currently ranked as the No. 2 prospect in New York's system behind only Nolan McLean, who is effectively off-limits in trade talks due to his incredible success in the big leagues so far.
Overall, while it would be a steep cost to acquire Skubal in this hypothetical deal, they would be keeping McLean, who many are very high on. Furthermore, the left-hander would give them an excellent chance to win in 2026, which would help wash the memory of 2025 from people's minds.