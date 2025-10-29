Has Brett Baty finally solidified himself as the Mets’ starting third baseman?
Uncertainty at third base was an issue for the New York Mets for much of the 2025 season.
After a breakout 2024 campaign, Mark Vientos appeared poised to lock down the position long term. However, his follow-up season fell flat, as he slashed just .233/.289/.413 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs.
Vientos' struggles opened the door for Brett Baty to earn another opportunity. But Baty also stumbled out of the gate, hitting just .204 with one RBI through April 23, which led the Mets to option him to Triple-A Syracuse. However, that stint didn't last long. Less than two weeks later, on May 5, Baty was recalled after Jesse Winker landed on the injured list with an oblique strain.
Since then, Baty has made the most of his chance, breaking out at the plate and impressing defensively. Over 111 games following his recall, the 25-year-old hit .263 with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs, providing a steady presence at a position that had been anything but stable.
His growth gave the Mets something they lacked in 2025: consistency. With Baty's breakout and the continued struggles of Vientos and Ronny Mauricio, third base may finally be one position the Mets no longer need to fix.
Read More: What Troy Snitker brings to the New York Mets
Brett Baty has earned the starting job at third base in 2026
While Baty's overall numbers aren't eye-popping, they are a step in the right direction. More importantly, he grew stronger and more confident as the season progressed.
From August 1 onward, Baty hit .308 with a .370 OBP and an .866 OPS, providing much-needed length to the bottom of New York's lineup. His 111 wRC+ ranked above league average offensively and highlighted his growing impact.
Meanwhile, Mark Vientos faltered both offensively and defensively, and Mauricio has struggled at the plate in his limited opportunities. When Baty was given everyday reps, he delivered on both sides of the ball, making a strong case to be the Mets' starting third baseman moving forward.
The Mets' new hiring of Kai Correa, who joins the organization after serving as the major league field coordinator/director of defense, baserunning and strategy for the Cleveland Guardians from 2024-2025, could further accelerate Baty's defensive growth.
Read More: Source: Mets make 2 coaching staff hires
In the end, Baty's combination of steady defense and consistent hitting gives the Mets exactly what they've lacked in recent years: a reliable and controllable everyday third baseman. Under team control through 2030, Baty offers both stability and cost efficiency at a premium position.
For a franchise looking to spend big on pitching this offseason, having a young, inexpensive solution at the hot corner gives the front office much needed flexibility and one less hole to fill.