Mets’ Luisangel Acuña leaves Winter League game with apparent injury

The injury bug continues to affect the New York Mets, even in the offseason.

During Friday’s Venezuelan Winter League action, Mets utilityman Luisangel Acuña left the game in the fourth inning after being hit in the forearm by an 88 mph pitch. He fell to the ground in visible pain before being tended to by trainers. No official update on the severity of his injury has been released.

Acuña, 23, has appeared in 17 games for the Cardenales de Lara since the regular season ended, slashing .208/.391/.396 with two home runs, four doubles, and 10 RBIs. He is coming off a rocky 2025 campaign in which he bounced between the major league roster and Triple-A Syracuse.

In 95 games with New York, Acuña hit .234/.293/.274 (.567 OPS) with no home runs, seven doubles, and eight RBIs. He earned NL Rookie of the Month honors for March/April and had a chance to seize an everyday role with Jeff McNeil opening the season on the injured list, but ultimately could not sustain his strong start.

After raising his average to .313 on May 4, Acuña went into a 10-for-53 (.153) slump with no extra-base hits before his demotion in late June. He hit .303/.347/.385 (.732 OPS) over 28 games at Triple-A and was recalled for brief stints in July and September, but never got things going at the plate for the Mets.

New York has a surplus of infielders on its roster, including Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, Ronny Mauricio, and McNeil — who is reportedly available in trade talks as he enters the final year of his deal. With versatile top prospect Jett Williams waiting in Triple-A, Acuña could also be a trade candidate.

Acuña may have some value on the trade market, especially for teams seeking a superutility option. The former highly ranked prospect recorded five defensive runs saved at second base this past season and can also play shortstop and center field. He is a gifted baserunner as well, posting 4.1 BsR with 16 stolen bases in 17 attempts, thanks in part to his 97th-percentile speed.

Through 109 career MLB games, Acuña owns a .248/.299/.341 slash line with three home runs, nine doubles, and one triple. He flashed his offensive upside during his September 2024 call-up, posting a .966 OPS over 40 plate appearances.

