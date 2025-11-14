New York Mets utility man drawing trade interest

The New York Mets are fielding trade inquiries from other teams on the versatile Jeff McNeil, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

As first reported by Mets On SI over the weekend, the expectation was that the Mets were going to float McNeil on the trade market this offseason, and now they're doing just that.

McNeil is headed into the final year of his contract, where he is set to make $15.75 million in 2026. He also has a club option attached to him in 2027.

McNeil, who turns 34-years-old this season, underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery following the 2025 campaign, per Joel Sherman of The New York Post. The injury is said to have hindered him when swinging the bat down the stretch of the year. As a result, McNeil batted just .125 in his final 20 games of the regular season.

Despite undergoing surgery, McNeil is expected to be ready for spring training. Will he be in camp with the Mets or another team? That remains to be seen.

The Mets want to improve their defense in 2026 and McNeil had -3 defensive runs saved at second base last season. However, he proved he could be a serviceable center field option and had a bounce-back offensive campaign overall.

In 122 games for the Mets, McNeil slashed .243/.335/.411 with a .746 OPS, 12 home runs and 54 RBI. This was McNeil's best offensive season since he won the National League batting title back in 2022 by hitting .326 to claim the crown.

McNeil once looked like a franchise cornerstone player when he first came up to the big-leagues with the Mets in his first three seasons in 2018-2020. But poor showings in 2021, 2023 and 2024, along with an immovable contract has plummeted his value.

But with McNeil only having one more year of control, excluding the club option in 2027, coming off a solid season, his trade value has likely increased.

The Mets are in need of pitching and more pitching. It's possible that they could get a relief pitcher back in a deal as the return for McNeil.

And if McNeil is traded who plays second base? The Mets could potentially move Brett Baty over to second. They can also have Luisangel Acuna and top prospect Jett Williams compete for the job.

