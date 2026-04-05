Mets' Mark Vientos Earning His Spot Back After Hot Start

After the New York Mets signed free agent Bo Bichette, it appeared that Mark Vientos would start the year on the outside looking in. But a hot start with a rejuvenated bat has helped Vientos earn back both a spot in the lineup and the trust of his manager.

We are less than two years removed from Vientos’ breakout season in 2024. He was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse in April and never looked back, winning the third base job from current teammate Brett Baty. Vientos would go on to hit 27 home runs and post an .837 OPS in his 111 games at the big league level. His legend grew during the Mets’ playoff run to the NLCS, hitting a grand slam to pace the Mets in Game 2 against the Dodgers. Vientos finished the postseason with a Mets franchise record 14 RBI.

But 2025 was a different story. Vientos struggled with the bat, knocking just 17 home runs with a .702 OPS in 121 games. During the offseason, Vientos was mentioned in trade rumors, with some even questioning if he would make the team this year, especially after Bichette’s signing.

Mark Vientos drives his first homer of the year! pic.twitter.com/RosbrUPW40 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 3, 2026

It is a small sample size, no doubt, but through his first six games in 2026, Vientos leads the team with a 1.291 OPS and a slash line of .471/.526/.765. He’s belted eight hits in his six games, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Perhaps most noticeable has been his patience at the plate. Vientos has always been known as a free swinger, but so far in 17 at-bats, he’s struck out just three times and walked twice.

It should also not be overlooked that Vientos' success has coincided with the Mets bringing in former player J.D. Martinez as a special advisor. Martinez mentored Vientos when they played together in 2024, and Vientos has spoken fondly about sitting on the plane with the veteran and soaking up all of his baseball knowledge. That presence in the clubhouse again has clearly had a positive impact on Vientos, who has looked like the player Mets fans fell in love with in 2024.

"He definitely had a huge impact on Mark. But not only with Vientos, just in general."



Carlos Mendoza talks about the impact J.D. Martinez had on Mark Vientos and the team as a whole in 2024: pic.twitter.com/KiVsPyJYOW — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 31, 2026

Vientos’ hot start came at exactly the right time for the Mets. The offense was scuffling to start the year, with some notable struggles from Bichette and Francisco Lindor at the top of the order. Swaggy V has a four-game hitting streak to start April, with seven hits during that span, leading the Mets to some much-needed road victories in San Francisco. Now, with Juan Soto likely to miss a few games with a calf strain, the Mets will be leaning on Vientos to continue his hot start at the plate.

The 26-year-old has also filled in admirably at first base. With the exit of long-time Met Pete Alonso, and his replacement, Jorge Polanco, dealing with a bout of Achilles tendonitis, Vientos has suited up in three error-free games at the position. First base was a notable weak spot for the Mets before the season started, but if Vientos can keep up his strong play, he should be working himself back into a spot in the team’s everyday lineup.

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