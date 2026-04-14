Mets Provide Injury Updates on Juan Soto, Clay Holmes

As the New York Mets head out on a cross-country road trip to take on the defending World Series Champions, manager Carlos Mendoza provided the media with updates for two of the team’s injured stars.

The Mets’ manager spoke to reporters ahead of the series opener at Dodger Stadium. Mendoza was asked about superstar Juan Soto, who was placed on the Injured List with a right calf strain last week.

Carlos Mendoza says that the hope is for Juan Soto to start running in the next couple of days pic.twitter.com/NZ9Gw57Yod — SNY (@SNYtv) April 14, 2026

“He (Soto) stayed back, he’s back at Citi Field. He’s going to continue to do everything that he needs to do there, and we’ll see how he does, but nothing new.”

Soto was spotted out on the field playing some light catch during the Mets’ recent homestand. When Mendoza was asked if the outfielder had started any running workouts, he replied with “No, not yet, but hopefully in the next couple of days.”

Soto last played on April 3rd against the San Francisco Giants when he strained his calf rounding the bases in the first inning. In eight games this year, Soto has a .355/.412/.516 slash line with a home run and five RBI on 11 hits.

Holmes Will Make Next Scheduled Start on Wednesday

Apr 4, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes (35) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Mendoza had some great news regarding starting pitcher Clay Holmes, who left his start on Friday with some hamstring soreness. Despite being in noticeable discomfort on the mound that led to his departure, Holmes wasn’t too concerned after the game. Mendoza said earlier in the week that Holmes’ status for Wednesday’s game would depend on how his bullpen session went on Monday.

“He felt good, normal,” Mendoza answered. “He threw his normal pitches with high intensity and is good to go for Wednesday.”

Carlos Mendoza says that Clay Holmes' bullpen went well today and he is "good to go" for Wednesday's start pic.twitter.com/yAIxSXst4N — SNY (@SNYtv) April 14, 2026

Holmes has been a reliable starter for the Mets since he signed a three-year deal during the 2024 offseason. The converted reliever leads the Mets with 18.0 innings pitched in three starts this year, posting a 1.50 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. As Mendoza stated, Holmes will make his next scheduled start on Wednesday and face Shohei Ohtani on the opposing mound.

The injury updates are some much-needed good news for a Mets squad that is mired in a five-game losing streak, including a three-game sweep at home to the Athletics. In those three games, the Mets were shut out twice and outscored 16-6. It doesn’t get any easier for the Mets, who will play a three-game set against the Dodgers and then head to Wrigley Field for a series against the Chicago Cubs.

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