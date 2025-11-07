Mets should have this perfect Edwin Diaz replacement in mind
New York Mets fans don't want to imagine a world without star closer Edwin Diaz on their roster for 2026. Unfortunately, this is a potential reality they have to reckon with, given that Diaz opted out of the final two years and $38 million of his contract with the team, thus making him a free agent.
Granted, there's still a world where Diaz is pitching in Queens come Opening Day 2026. For one, the Mets offered him a $22.05 million qualifying offer. But there's essentially zero chance that Diaz accepts this offer, given that he would certainly receive a longer-term and much more lucrative contract in free agency.
The more likely scenario is that Diaz re-signs with the Mets on an entirely new deal. And while that does seem like a realistic outcome (given how successful Diaz's Mets tenure has been for both sides), one can't expect Diaz to give New York a hometown discount. David Stearns will need to give Diaz what he's worth if he wants to retain one of baseball's most lethal relievers.
Robert Suarez Should Be Mets Next Closer Choice in Case of Losing Edwin Diaz
If Diaz does end up elsewhere, the Mets will quickly need to pivot to signing another closer. Luckily for them, there are plenty of solid arms available on the market. But there's a case to be made that former San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez should be their top option.
Suarez is coming off a season where he posted a 2.97 ERA and tallied a staggering 40 saves in 45 opportunities for the Padres during the 2025 regular season. Those 40 saves were the second-most in baseball, and serve as proof that Suarez would be about as good a Diaz replacement as the Mets could hope for.
Spotrac projects that Diaz will sign a four-year, $70 million deal this winter, although many analysts believe that he is more likely to surpass the four years and $72 million that Tanner Scott received from the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason.
As for Suarez, Spotrac projects he'll secure a two-year, $32 million deal. This isn't so much a suggestion that he's worth that much less than Diaz as opposed to him being several years older, and therefore more prone to injuries and regression.
But being able to get potentially Suarez for less than half the price of Diaz should cement the case for why Suarez would be the ideal replacement in case the Mets' longtime closer takes his talents elsewhere.