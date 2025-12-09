Mets showing trade interest in pair of Brewers’ star pitchers

The New York Mets are hard at work at the Winter Meetings exploring various options to improve their team. While the Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz situations are hovering over the head of David Stearns, the organization is mulling other possibilities to improve their pitching staff, including a potential deal with Stearns' former organization in Milwaukee.

https://t.co/4QpSj1OSj4 It is not just Freddy Peralta, the Brewers are receiving a lot of interest in Trevor Megill, including from the Mets and Yankees . — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 9, 2025

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Mets and New York Yankees are among the teams who have checked in with the Brewers on trade interest in both ace Freddy Peralta and reliever Trevor Megill. While the Mets' interest in Peralta has been previously established, Sherman's insights on Megill are new information.

Megill, the brother of Mets' starter Tylor Megill, served as the Brewers' closer for most of last season and pitched to a 2.49 ERA in 50 regular season games. A right flexor strain cost Megill about a month of action in September, leading to Abner Uribe finishing the season in the closer's chair, but Megill did return to make five postseason appearances in Milwaukee's run to the NLCS.

Per @Joelsherman1, the Brewers have gotten calls from the Mets and the Yankees about Trevor Megill:



"Yes, the Brewers are open for business on starter Freddy Peralta if a suitor is willing to meet a steep price for their ace.



But they are getting calls from even more teams… pic.twitter.com/DUoDRn7LGI — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) December 9, 2025

With the relief market proving to be quite expensive in free agency, as evidenced by the Mets landing Devin Williams on a three-year deal worth $51 million, a deal for Megill could be an attractive alternative to teams who don't want to give long-term deals to the likes of Diaz or Robert Suarez. Megill is under team control through the 2028 season.

David Stearns caught up with @SteveGelbs at the winter meetings to discuss the Mets looking for more consistency with their pitching, the state of the Mets' outfield, Pete Alonso's free agency and more: pic.twitter.com/OETDjz3Zj9 — SNY (@SNYtv) December 9, 2025

Why the Mets could pursue a big pitching trade with Milwaukee

The Mets have been very non-committal about their intentions with Diaz, noting they would love to have him back, but being coy to not give away leverage in negotiations. If Diaz does land a deal richer than Stearns wants to pay, perhaps one of the best alternatives the Mets could come up with is landing Megill from Milwaukee to pair with Williams to give them an elite back end of the bullpen for three years.

Adding Peralta into a deal would allow the Mets to fill two of their biggest needs with one trade, but such a cost would be quite expensive considering the amount of teams interested in both players. Perhaps this would be the type of package to convince Stearns to part with a top prospect like Jett Williams or Brandon Sproat, since adding Megill into a package would offer more value on the investment than simply landing one guaranteed year of Peralta.

The one thing that has become clear is that Stearns is turning over every avenue to upgrade his roster, whether it is big trades, free agent signings or minor league deals for depth relievers like Carl Edwards Jr. The Mets have already shuffled part of their roster up with the Brandon Nimmo trade and the Williams deal, but there are multiple moves to follow it that have yet to surface, with a potential deal with Milwaukee being one possibility to address key deficiencies.

