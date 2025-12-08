New York Mets sign veteran reliever to minor league deal

The week of baseball's annual winter meetings (when all 30 MLB teams, agents, and journalists all converge under the same roof for league business, free agency negotiations, and trade activity) is now upon us, which is typically when the hot stove reaches its boiling point.

Per usual, the New York Mets are expected to be a focal point of these meetings, given that they're one of the league's biggest spenders. While the Mets are expected to be in play for several top free agents, including a frontline starting pitcher, a bat for the middle of their lineup (perhaps Pete Alonso), and ideally re-signing star closer Edwin Diaz, there are also other roster holes that the team needs to work toward filling that aren't necessarily as exciting.

Read more: Mets' new stance on Brett Baty marks major trade shift

One example of this is with the rest of their bullpen. While they have acquired Devin Williams and are in play to sign Diaz, the team needs to make more than two additions to a relief corps that struggled significantly during the stretch last season.

And they made one move to address this on December 8, as The Athletic's Will Sammon conveyed with an X post that read, "The Mets are in agreement with reliever Carl Edwards Jr. on a minor-league deal that includes an invite to major league spring training, league sources said."

May 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. (58) pitches during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Why Carl Edwards Jr. Makes Sense For Mets

Carl Edwards Jr. is an intriguing signing for New York, especially because it's on a low-risk minor league deal. Edwards Jr. is coming off a 2025 season in which he made only four MLB appearances, pitching a total of six innings between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers. He spent the rest of the year in the minor leagues, posting a 4.44 ERA across 50.2 innings pitched.

This doesn't inspire a ton of confidence that Edwards can make a major impact for the Mets next season. However, he has a high-velocity fastball that always plays when he's able to control it. He was a consistent MLB reliever as recently as the 2023 season and could find himself on New York's big league squad if he starts the 2026 season well in the minors.

We see you Carl Edwards Jr. 👀 pic.twitter.com/69QbfwiZc8 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 6, 2024

Edwards has pitched for eight MLB teams during his 11-year career and has a solid 3.56 ERA in 286 big league innings thrown. It will be interesting to see whether he can carve out a role in the Mets' bullpen for himself next season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles