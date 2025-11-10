Mets sign International League home run leader to minor league deal
The New York Mets have agreed to terms with infielder/outfielder José Rojas on an NRI minor league deal for 2026.
According to Anthony DiComo, Rojas will be invited to 2026 spring training and can earn $820K if he is added to the Mets roster. The 32-year-old, who can play first base, second base, third base and both corner outfield spots, has eight years of minor league experience but hasn't appeared in the majors since 2022.
Mets sign former Yankees and Angels minor leaguer José Rojas
Rojas is coming off of a strong campaign for the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, where he led the International League with 32 home runs and trailed just Ryan Ward (36) of the Dodgers organization in all of Triple-A. Rojas slashed .287/.379/.599 (.978 OPS) with a league-best 105 RBIs in 124 games. He has slugged 145 home runs in 741 games across his minor league career and holds a .282 batting average and an .874 OPS.
After attending high school in Anaheim, Rojas stayed in California for four years of college baseball and was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 36th round of the 2016 Draft. He spent four years in the Angels' minor league system, working his way up to Triple-A where he slugged 31 home runs and slashed .293/.362/.577 across 126 games for the Salt Lake Bees in 2019.
Following the pandemic-cancelled 2020 minor league season, Rojas was selected to the Angels 40-man roster on March 31, 2021, and made his MLB debut just days later. Rojas played in 61 games that year, slashing .208/.277/.399 with six home runs across 168 at-bats. The next season, Rojas began the year 7-for-56 in 22 big league appearances and was designated for assignment by the Angels on May 23, 2022, and again on September 1, 2022.
Rojas was claimed by the San Francisco Giants on September 4th and had a brief stint with their Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats, where he hit two home runs in seven games (27 at-bats). After his third DFA of that season, Rojas elected free agency and signed a one-year deal with the Doosan Bears of the KBO League.
In his KBO debut on April 1, 2023, Rojas hit a walk-off three-run home run. During that season, he slashed .253/.345/.474 with 19 home runs in 122 games. Rojas returned to Major League Baseball in 2024 when he played for both the Yankees and Pirates' Triple-A affiliates. After his strong 2025 minor league season with New York, he elected free agency on November 6 and will look to make a strong impression at Mets camp in hopes of making the 2026 roster.
While the non-restrictive deal carries no risk if Rojas can't make the roster next spring, there is clear upside to bringing in a versatile defender that is coming off a tremendous season in the minors. Should the club lose Pete Alonso to free agency, it will be beneficial to have as much depth and competition as possible to fill the first base position.