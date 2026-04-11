Mets to Call-Up Future Hall of Fame Reliever

At 7-7, the New York Mets have been spinning their tires to start the season. After suffering their third consecutive loss on Friday, the Mets are turning to a future Hall of Famer to try to right the ship.

As per MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are calling up reliever Craig Kimbrel to their bullpen for Saturday’s game against the Athletics. Kimbrel, 37, stayed with Single-A St. Lucie after failing to make the big league team out of Spring Training. He made his season debut on Tuesday, pitching a shutout inning with one strikeout and hitting as high as 94.2 mph on the gun.

Breaking: Craig Kimbrel is coming up to New York to pitch for Mets @nypostsports — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 11, 2026

The Mets designated left-hander Richard Lovelady for assignment to make room for Kimbrel on the roster. Lovelady had a 3.68 ERA and six strikeouts in 7.1 innings this season.

Kimbrel had stints with both the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves in 2025, suiting up in 14 games between the two teams. He recorded a respectable 2.25 ERA in 12.0 innings of work, albeit with a shaky 1.42 WHIP. Kimbrel also appeared in 42 games across various minor league affiliates, picking up eight saves and striking out 51 batters in 39.0 innings.

The nine-time All-Star currently sits fifth on MLB’s all-time saves list, trailing Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Lee Smith, and current Detroit Tigers reliever Kenley Jansen. Kimbrel trails both Smith and Jansen by 38 saves, but it seems unlikely that Kimbrel will be given the chance to add to his career total, at least with the Mets. Kimbrel last closed major league games for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, racking up 23 saves in 57 appearances.

Back in March, Kimbrel was seen as a favorite to make the Mets out of Spring Training when he signed a minor league deal with the team. But after suffering some issues with his velocity and control, Kimbrel was left off the Opening Day roster. His appearance on Tuesday was his only game action since Spring Training.

10 Options For Mets to Fortify Bullpen This Seasonhttps://t.co/RGDEtPCus4 — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) April 10, 2026

As of now, it is unclear who the Mets might be sending down in a corresponding move. Luis Garcia and Richard Lovelady have struggled to begin the year when called upon by the Mets. Lovelady could be on thinner ice, given the imminent return of high-leverage southpaw A.J. Minter, who is currently on a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie.

Kimbrel may not factor into any high-leverage situations, but it is clear the Mets are looking for a shot in the arm. The veteran is clearly past his prime, but will still provide a valuable presence in the clubhouse and is an affordable risk to take early in the season.

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