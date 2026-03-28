Mets’ Top Prospect Makes Jump to Low-A St. Lucie to Start the Season

The New York Mets knew that they had something special when they signed Elian Peña to the largest international signing bonus in franchise history. Now, they are looking to fast-track Peña to Low-A St. Lucie for the start of the season.

According to a post from Baseball America’s Matt Eddy, the Mets are assigning Peña to St. Lucie, which means he is skipping the Complex League at the age of 18. New York signed Peña out of the Dominican Republic for a $5 million signing bonus in January 2025 and appears to be moving the infielder quickly through their system.

The Mets are assigning 18-year-old shortstop Elian Peña to Low-A St. Lucie to open the season



Peña had an impressive spring training camp and went 1-for-2 with a walk in the Mets' Spring Breakout game



He signed in 2025 and starred in the Dominican Summer League last year — Matt Eddy (@MattEddyBA) March 28, 2026

Peña had a strong first year in the Dominican Summer League last season. Despite starting the year 0-for-26, Peña finished with a .292/.421/.528 slash line, nine home runs, 37 RBI, and 21 stolen bases in 55 games. Perhaps most impressive was Peña’s patience at the plate. He was far from a free swinger despite his young age, recording 36 strikeouts and 36 walks in 221 plate appearances.

After just one year in the Mets’ system, Peña is already creeping into the team’s prospect lists. MLB Pipeline already slotted him as the ninth-best prospect for the Mets, while SNY Mets analyst Joe DeMayo has him ranked seventh in the organization. It is not a stretch to see Peña rank in the top 5 by next season, especially with prospects like Carson Benge and Nolan McLean graduating to the big leagues this year.

Peña already had a small taste of what to expect moving forward as he suited up for the Mets Spring Breakout game against the Tampa Bay Rays. He reached base twice in that game with a walk and a screaming single to right field that had an exit velocity of 102 mph off his bat. Peña even flashed his glove, playing a few innings of defense in the infield.

The Mets are reportedly assigning Elian Peña to Low-A St. Lucie to start the season https://t.co/VkLQvCvXAo pic.twitter.com/rNEY7yPwHu — SNY (@SNYtv) March 28, 2026

Projections have Peña hitting the big league team in 2030 at the age of 22. Peña’s natural position is shortstop, which is currently blocked by Francisco Lindor. But in four years, Lindor will be 36 and entering the last year of his 10-year deal, so we could be seeing the early signs of a succession plan by the Mets.

Either way, Peña promises to be the most-watched Mets prospect for the foreseeable future, and one that could be a cornerstone that the team builds around well into the 2030s.

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