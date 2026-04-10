Nolan McLean Shattering Mets Expectations So Far

Throughout their 64 seasons as an MLB franchise, the New York Mets have made a habit of drafting and developing some of baseball's best pitchers.

Tom Seaver and Jerry Koosman led the Mets from the doldrums to defy the odds and capture the 1969 World Series Championship, etching their names all over the first few pages of the franchise history book. Shortly thereafter, Jon Matlack won the 1972 National League Rookie of the Year Award en route to a stellar 13-year career.

Exactly one decade later, Dwight "Doc" Gooden burst onto the scene, quickly establishing himself the ace of a Mets squad that would eventually win the 1986 World Series. In a 2010s decade chock full of superstar pitching talent, Mets farm system graduate Jacob deGrom won the 2014 NL ROY Award and back-to-back NL Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019.

These five names - Seaver, Koosman, Matlack, Gooden, and deGrom - sit atop nearly every pitching statistic leaderboard in franchise history. Remarkably, all five of them made their MLB debuts with the Mets, and all but Seaver were drafted by the organization.

Oct 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during game two of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

These five generational pitchers are permanent fixtures of Mets folklore, an exclusive group of homegrown talent. Yet, they may have another franchise ace on the team right now.

Nolan McLean has the potential to receive an invitation to become their sixth member. Just 11 starts into his big-league career, the 24-year-old right-hander is already breaking records and making history.

Since his debut on August 16th, 2025, here is how McLean stacks up against the rest of the league's starting pitchers:

Tied for 3rd most strikeouts (77) with Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman

7th best ERA (2.23)

Tied for 10th best WHIP (0.99) with the Detroit Tigers’ reigning back-to-back AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal

Nolan McLean with his 7th strikeout of the night to finish off the 6th and he's FIRED UP 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/p4xSvsGHAP — SNY (@SNYtv) April 10, 2026

McLean became the first Mets pitcher to earn a win in each of their first four starts. Despite making just eight MLB starts in 2025, he was named to Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, joining 23-year-old superstar Paul Skenes as the only other pitcher younger than 27 years old.

He has carried his excellent form on the mound into the 2026 season. Through three starts, McLean boasts a 2.70 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with a very strong 20:6 strikeout to walk ratio (K:BB). Opposing hitters are batting just .140 thus far against McLean.

McLean's control and prowess commanding a five-pitch arsenal is already top-notch, a ridiculous feat given the fact that he hasn't even spent a calendar year in an MLB clubhouse yet.

His sinker and sweeper have been making waves online for their insane movement. Just look at how McLean left back-to-back NL Silver Slugger winner Ketel Marte hopeless last night:

Nolan McLean is Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/UNVFe8vGv6 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 10, 2026

One of the most important skills a modern pitcher can possess is "tunneling", or the ability to deceive hitters by using the same arm angle and release point to throw different pitches back to back. If it sounds at all confusing, just watch McLean use his sweeper to set up a nasty fastball to tie up Jerar Encarnacion of the San Francisco Giants on April 3rd:

Nolan McLean, 84mph Sweeper (22" of break) and 97mph Two Seamer (18" of run), Individual Pitches + Overlay.



40 inches of horizontal movement difference. pic.twitter.com/1FCdDBQGld — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 4, 2026

With enormous potential comes enormous expectations, and it's unrealistic to assume that McLean won't deal with obstacles throughout his MLB career, whether through injury or hitters gradually figuring out how to approach him as his sample size increases.

Whatever the case, one thing is for certain: the sky is the limit for Nolan McLean.

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