Pete Alonso's apparent change of heart could spell trouble for Mets

Heading into this MLB offseason, the sentiment was that longtime New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso (who is now an unrestricted free agent) was not open to moving away from first base and playing DH.

This is because Alonso hasn't played DH for any meaningful amount of time in his career, and has never said that he'd be open to hanging up the glove and becoming a full-time hitter. And given David Stearns' emphasis on improving New York's defense, many felt like this was the writing on the wall that the Polar Bear's tenure in Queens could be over.

But this sentiment shifted on November 12, when Alonso's agent, Scott Boras, suggested that Alonso would be open to playing DH, so long as it made sense for a winning team. And when David Stearns was told about this comment from Boras, he said, "It's great to know Pete is open to stuff like that."

Therefore, the door seems wide open for the Mets and Alonso to reunite and for Alonso to potentially be the team's DH for the foreseeable future.

Jun 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) runs to first base for an unassisted put-out against Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham (not pictured) during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

However, Alonso's openness to DHing could also make the Mets' task of re-signing Alonso that much tougher.

Why Pete Alonso Potentially Playing DH Could Present Mets Problem

The reason why Alonso being open to moving to DH could be a problem for New York is obvious: it makes him a potential fit for more MLB teams.

Plenty of clubs already have a solid first baseman. However, there are considerably fewer teams that already have both a first baseman and a DH locked down. For example, the Houston Astros have Christian Walker at first base but could use a DH. So could the Chicago Cubs, who have Michael Busch manning first. And assuming first baseman Triston Casas returns healthy in 2025, the Boston Red Sox would fit into this category.

Scott Boras indicated that Pete Alonso indeed is amenable to DHing some starting in 2026, particularly in the right situation/for a winning team. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) November 12, 2025

There's a case to be made that all of these were already potential fits for Alonso if they were willing to move their roster around in order to accommodate him. But these clubs no longer have to do that if they can simply plug the Polar Bear into the DH spot.

Therefore, Alonso potentially playing DH (or at least being willing to do so) means the Mets will have even more competition in re-signing him than they already do. Not to mention that it removes Alonso's subpar defense out of the equation, which could have soured other teams on pursuing him in free agency.

So while Alonso's potential future at DH seemingly increases his chances of returning to New York, it also might mean the Mets have to pay even more of a premium to bring him back.

