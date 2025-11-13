David Stearns and Scott Boras address this Pete Alonso possibility
In a November 10 article, SNY's Mets insider Andy Martino conveyed the most likely scenario where slugger Pete Alonso will return to the New York Mets next season.
"Another oft-repeated inaccuracy is that Stearns did not want to sign Alonso last winter, and that Steve Cohen did. My information was always that the two were aligned on wanting the player but fearing the downside of a long commitment," Martino wrote.
"They were both happy to have Alonso on [the] team in 2025... My hunch is that both Stearns and Cohen would be happy to welcome Alonso back in 2026, albeit with a significant increase in at-bats as designated hitter. They like the person and the ballplayer," he added.
This was a big development among the Mets' community, especially because David Stearns' repeated emphasis on improving New York's defense this winter presumably meant that re-signing Alonso was a long shot, given how poor a defensive season he had in 2025.
Bringing the Polar Bear back as a DH would solve that problem. However, that would require Alonso to be willing to give up first base, which isn't something he had confirmed a willingness to do in the past.
David Stearns and Scott Boras Address Pete Alonso Mets DH Possibility
However, Alonso's agent, Scott Boras, appeared to suggest his client would indeed be willing to move to DH when speaking with the media on November 12.
"I think Pete, at this point in his career, he's about winning, no doubt," Boras said when asked whether Alonso would be open to playing DH if he went back to the Mets, per an X post from SNY.
In notorious Boras fashion, he then added, "Had that question a lot. There's no doubt that Pete's pursuers are primed to pay the power piper. Pete picked a perfect period to play preeminently at really a primary position. A playoff-parched plethora will pounce to participate in the polar plunge."
While Boras was probably pleased with his plosive-prompted presentation, the sentiment beneath his alliteration is that, yes, Alonso would be open to playing DH.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns was informed about Boras' signalling that Alonso would be open to DHing a short time later on Wednesday and said, "Pete's clearly a really good offensive player. For any team, the ability to get his bat in the lineup in multiple ways is helpful.
"It's great to know Pete is open to stuff like that," Stearns added with a head nod, per SNY.
This sentiment from both Stearns and Boras seems to bode extremely well for Alonso's chances of re-signing with the Mets this winter.
