Scout Weighs in on Carson Benge Amid Slow Start With Mets

Since making his MLB debut on Opening Day, it has been a struggle at the plate for New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge.

Benge homered in his first big-league game, but is just 2 for his last 30 and 3-for-33 (.091) on the season overall in 10 games. The 23-year-old is also in the midst of an 0-for-21 rut. However, he was robbed of extra bases in the Mets' series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Despite his slow start in the majors, one NL scout who has watched Benge in person is still high on his potential.

"Benge plays the game exceptionally hard," the scout said. "He gets down the line with the best of them and he doesn't take plays off.

"It's going to take a little for the bat to come around, but with his work ethic and motor, it's only a matter of time."

The scout added that Benge looks like he is currently pressing at the plate to make something happen. That should change once the youngster gets more acclimated to the big-leagues.

The Mets will be without superstar left fielder Juan Soto for 2-3 weeks due to a right calf strain suffered in last Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants. For that, Benge should have more runway to figure things out with the bat.

Benge is also an excellent defender with a rocket for an arm, which has only enhanced the Mets' outfield defense and strategy of run prevention.

Benge had a superb spring training offensively, where he slashed .366/.435/.439 with a .874 OPS and five RBI in 14 games. As a result, the lefty swinger earned the Mets' starting right field job out of camp.

The Mets selected Benge in the first-round of the 2024 MLB Draft. He skyrocketed through their minor league system last year, slashing .281/.385/.472 with a .857 OPS, 15 homers and 73 RBI in 116 games. Benge played for High-A Brooklyn, Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse in 2025.

Although he struggled in Triple-A with a .178 batting average and .583 OPS in 24 games, the Mets felt Benge was ready for the major leagues this season.

Benge will continue to receive regular playing time and the Mets are hoping he can breakout in Soto's absence and beyond.

Benge hasn't gotten off to a hot start in his first 10 games, but there's no denying that he has a very high ceiling.

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