What the Juan Soto Injury Means For Mets

The New York Mets appear to have dodged a long-term bullet with Juan Soto's calf injury. There was widespread panic among the fandom when Soto left Friday's game with an injury, but now the wait begins for Soto's return to the field.

Juan Soto reveals he has a minor strain in his right calf and no decision is made yet on if he will go on IL:



"We're going to see how I wake up the next couple of days and go from there" pic.twitter.com/TIzVNiQ9Jz — SNY (@SNYtv) April 4, 2026

An MRI revealed that Soto has a minor strain in his right calf, which the outfielder noted felt much better than when he first suffered the injury running the bases on Friday. The Mets are playing it safe with Soto, holding him out of the lineup for the past two days, and he will be re-evaluated in New York on Tuesday.

Juan Soto says he was surprised by the imaging on his calf because he feels "way better than yesterday":



"I definitely feel really good, to see what came out on the MRI, it was surprising for me" pic.twitter.com/4ngFT4uYKi — SNY (@SNYtv) April 4, 2026

Since the Mets haven't even reached the 10-game mark yet, it makes perfect sense for them to exercise caution with their superstar outfielder. Calf injuries are notoriously tricky and can accelerate to more serious problems if not treated properly, so a few days of rest makes sense.

Carlos Mendoza elaborates on Juan Soto's recovery plan:



"Give it 48, 72 hours, see how he continues to progress. Again, I was surprised when I saw him today the way he was moving around, but they're tricky. We'll wait, we'll continue to call it day-by-day until we have to make a… pic.twitter.com/dxGDFJz6qd — SNY (@SNYtv) April 4, 2026

Most calf strains resolve after rest and treatment, so the Tuesday deadline will help the Mets decide if Soto needs more time to heal or if he can re-enter the lineup. The DH spot could be an option if the Mets feel like Soto can hit without fielding, otherwise an IL stint would make sense.

How The Mets Will Manage Their Lineup Without Soto

The most an IL stint can be back-dated is three days, so if the Mets feel Soto is not ready on Tuesday they can place him on the injured list retroactive to Saturday. That call would cause Soto to miss just another week of games before returning on the team's next road trip in Los Angeles.

While it is not ideal to be without an MVP candidate for any period of time, the Mets would much rather see Soto miss a week in April then have the injury turn into something that costs him months. The situation could be a blessing in disguise for manager Carlos Mendoza, who can use Soto's rest period to get some of the club's key reserves more at-bats.

Tyrone Taylor and Brett Baty could factor more into the outfield equation with Soto out, helping them get into a rhythm as the season ramps up. Mark Vientos also stands to get more at-bats while he is on a heater, which could see him take either the DH slot or first base if Jorge Polanco needs more time there to manage his Achilles tendonitis.

The schedule is also favorable for the Mets coming up as they have two series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Athletics. They do not necessarily need Soto for those games, so if he is not ready to go the Mets can play things safe with him and ensure he is fully healthy for the bulk of the season.

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