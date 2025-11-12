Why Mets should consider trading Kodai Senga for elite outfielder

On November 10, The Athletic's MLB insider Will Sammon noted that New York Mets starter Kodai Senga is attracting trade interest from several MLB teams this offseason.

This comes after a disappointing end to the 2025 campaign, where Senga went 0-3 with a 6.06 ERA in his final seven starts before getting demoted to Triple-A Syracuse in early September. While his final 2025 stat line (where he went 7-6 with a 3.02 ERA in 113.1 innings pitched (22 starts) doesn't sound too bad, the bottom line is that he was nowhere to be found when New York needed him the most down the stretch.

And given that the Mets reportedly intend to add at least an ace-caliber arm this winter and have more than enough starters on their roster heading into 2026, finding a way to trade Senga or another one of these pitchers makes a ton of sense.

It especially makes sense if they were able to address a hole in their roster in return. And no holes are more glaring right now than center field.

Why a Jo Adell, Kodai Senga Trade Makes Sense for Both Sides

During a November 5 appearance on MLB Network, insider Jon Morosi noted that the Los Angeles Angels could be putting two outfielders on the trading block this winter.

"The Los Angeles Angels, I would say a better than a 50/50 chance that they move one of their significant veteran outfielders: Jo Adell or Taylor Ward," Morosi said, per an X post from MLB Network. Morosi also noted that the reason for this is that the Angels are in desperate need of starting pitching, which is proven by their rotation's collective 4.91 ERA in 2025, putting them at No. 28 in MLB.

Adell (who produced a .778 OPS and hit 37 home runs last season) specifically makes the most sense for New York because he plays center field. While Los Angeles might be hesitant to trade a guy coming off a career year for a buy-low candidate like Senga, they could also believe that Senga needs a change of scenery and could be poised to return to the form he showed in 2024, when he was in the NL Cy Young conversation.

Not to mention that the Angels would probably be keen for another Japanese star after losing Shohei Ohtani to their cross-town rival two offseasons ago.

Therefore, this would seemingly be a win-win trade for both sides and could put the Mets' outfield in a great spot heading into next season.

