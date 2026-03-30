Why The Luis Robert Jr. Trade is Already Paying Off for Mets
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When the New York Mets acquired outfielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox in the offseason in exchange for Luisangel Acuña, the move seemed like a bit of a gamble.
Not only were the Mets saying goodbye to an exciting young infielder in Acuña, who was on New York's Opening Day roster last year, but they were also getting a player in Robert whose playing time and production had diminished due to nagging injuries.
But after his first series with the Mets over the weekend, Robert seems to be fitting in very comfortably with his new team. The acquisition of the former All-Star is already looking like a smart move by Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns.
Why the Mets may have already won the Luis Robert Jr. trade
Throughout spring training, the Mets were very cautious with Robert as his last two seasons in Chicago were marred by hip and hamstring injuries. With Robert getting through the spring healthy and being able to contribute right out of the gate, the Mets may have gotten the form of Robert they were hoping for just three games into the regular season.
During the Amazins' opening series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Robert went 5-for-11 at the plate with five RBI, including hitting a walk-off home run on Saturday that sealed a 4-2 win for the Mets in 11 innings.
Along with his already great production, Robert has also shown improved patience at the plate. Known for being a free swinger with the White Sox, he notably worked a 10-pitch at-bat on Opening Day against Paul Skenes that ended in a walk, which helped continue a rally that saw the Mets chase the reigning NL Cy Young winner out of the game in the first inning.
As already mentioned, the last couple of years for Robert have been derailed by injuries, with the former All-Star playing in 110 games or fewer in each of the past two seasons. Robert, however, is nearly three years removed from slugging a career-high 38 home runs in 145 games with the White Sox in 2023, earning his first All-Star Game selection and finishing in 12th place in AL MVP voting.
It is still very early in the season, but the Mets have to be very excited and encouraged by what they have seen out of Robert so far. If he can stay healthy and produce at the plate alongside his usual sharp play in the field, the talented outfielder could be a huge factor for the Mets throughout the season.
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Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan