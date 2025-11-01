Yankees reliever called potential Mets Edwin Diaz replacement
The New York Mets are going to have a serious problem on their hands if Edwin Diaz leaves the team in free agency this upcoming MLB offseason.
Diaz has the option to opt out of the final two years and $37 million of the five-year, $102 million contract he signed with the Mets in 2022. And given that he could likely secure a deal that surpasses the four-year, $72 million deal that Tanner Scott signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason, the belief is that Diaz is probably going to exercise that player option and test the free agency waters.
Although it's worth noting that Diaz becoming a free agent doesn't necessarily mean that he's sure to leave the Mets. The team would most likely try to re-sign him, and all indications are that Diaz would be open to returning to the franchise if they pay him what he's worth.
The Mets already need to address their bullpen, given that the collective group was underwhelming during the second half of the 2025 season. In fact, Diaz was the only bullpen piece who could be consistently relied upon when his number was called. Therefore, the Mets will be in an even more dire situation if they aren't able to bring Diaz back.
Mets Could Pivot to Pursuing Devin Williams If Edwin Diaz Leaves
During an October 31 episode of SNY's Baseball Night in New York show, several pundits discussed potential Diaz replacements in free agency. At one point, baseball columnist John Harper said, "One name you guys haven't mentioned [as a potential replacement for Diaz] is Devin Williams."
The other members of the segment that laughed about this idea and noted that Williams lost the closer job with the New York Yankees during a disappointing 2025 regular season, where he posted a 4.79 ERA and tallied 90 strikeouts in 62 innings.
Harper acknowledged this before adding, "I mean, he did finish well. Look, I think he was intimidated by the whole New York Yankee expectations, and all that. He wasn't the game guy. But later in the year, he actually pitched well. Maybe you can say that was because he was out of the closer's role, as well, but he had four scoreless innings in the postseason, and he was back to throwing that elite changeup.
"Queens is still New York. But I don't know if it would be the same type of pressure that he would face in the Bronx. He might be the second best guy out there," Harper concluded of Williams.
While Williams might indeed be the second-best reliever in free agency, Edwin Diaz is the best. And Mets fans want him back on their roster for 2026.