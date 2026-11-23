The floodgates are officially open for the New York Mets. Less than 24 hours after breaking the baseball world by signing Tarik Skubal to a groundbreaking contract, New York is wasting no time making additional moves.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets are in agreement with veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year, $8 million contract.

Goldschmidt, the 2022 National League MVP, has been one of baseball's better first basemen over the past decade, putting together what's likely to be a Hall of Fame career. Last season across town with the Yankees, Goldschmidt slashed .252/.313/.452, hit 18 home runs, and accumulated a 1.3 bWAR.

But was bringing in the veteran first baseman the right move for New York?

Grading the Mets' deal with Paul Goldschmidt

David Stearns made clear at the conclusion of the season that finding an upgrade at first base would be a priority for the Mets. Across all 30 teams, New York had the fifth-worst production from first base last season, posting a .690 OPS.

While Goldschmidt may no longer be the MVP-caliber player he once was, he's arguably the best fit for the Mets entering next season.

New York is all but guaranteed to employ a platoon with Goldschmidt against left-handed pitching and Jared Young against right-handers. In 157 at-bats against left-handed pitching last season, Goldschmidt batted .299 with 11 home runs and a remarkable .966 OPS.

And while the Mets' offense struggled as a whole last season, ranking near the bottom of several major offensive categories, they particularly faltered against left-handed pitching, posting a .688 OPS that ranked in the bottom 10 in baseball.

On top of his exceptional numbers against left-handers, Goldschmidt remains solid defensively at first base, where he's won four Gold Gloves. In his limited time playing the field, the 39-year-old posted +6 Outs Above Average in 2026.

The only other viable first-base option remaining on the free-agent market is Ty France, who reportedly drew interest from the Mets. However, France would've commanded more money and a longer contract than Goldschmidt, with no guarantee he'd replicate his elite production from 2026.

New York could've certainly kicked the tires on trade options such as Christian Walker, Yandy Diaz, or Spencer Torkelson, but there's no telling how much prospect capital would've been needed to complete a deal.

The Goldschmidt signing gives the Mets flexibility to find a longer-term answer in free agency next year or allow one of their prospects to take over. It also allows New York to give Young more consistent playing time after he impressed last season, batting .266 with nine home runs and a .759 OPS in 103 games.

Goldschmidt is also admired for his clubhouse presence, bringing a wealth of experience that could help mentor some of the Mets' younger players like A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge.

The biggest drawback of the signing is that Goldschmidt is 39 years old and will turn 40 next September. There are certainly concerns about whether his bat will continue to decline. While he's elite against left-handed pitching, his numbers against right-handers aren't nearly as appealing -- batting just .213 with a .590 OPS. This makes him best suited for a strict platoon role.

However, on a one-year deal worth just $8 million, he's certainly a worthwhile addition for the Mets.

Mets-Paul Goldschmidt signing grade: B+

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