Nolan McLean's Last 10 Starts Confirm the Mets Have a Bona Fide Ace for 2027

Pitching has helped to doom the New York Mets in each of the last two seasons, and they've lacked a real true ace since Jacob deGrom. However, it sure looks like Nolan McLean is ready to step up and make the throne his own.

While McLean showed flashes of his potential at the end of last season and parts of this season, he's really started to ascend over the last month and show why he will be the future ace of this team.

We wrote last month about McLean finding his rhythm and the keys behind his recent success on the mound. Now, following a stellar month, the Mets should feel really good that they now have their bona fide ace in place for the 2027 season.

Nolan McLean has been otherworldly over his last 10 starts, sparking hope for the future

The rest of the season following the trade deadline was always going to be about taking stock for the Mets. It was incredibly important for the front office to figure out what areas of the roster they would need to strengthen for the 2027 season. Starting pitching was right at the top of the priority list.

Well, McLean seemingly has the No. 1 starter position locked up. Over his last 10 starts, McLean owns a 1.97 ERA, having allowed just 46 hits and 24 walks with 62 strikeouts over 59.1 innings pitched (h/t Michael Baron of Just Mets). In other words, he's peaking at just the right time and getting stronger as the season progresses.

McLean is pitching so well right now that he's arguably muscled his way back into the National League Rookie of the Year conversation. It probably also isn't a stretch to suggest that the righty would be one of the frontrunners for the award had it not been for some of his struggles at the beginning of the year. Still, with a 2.36 ERA in 12 starts since June 12, he's been trending in the right direction and has closed the gap somewhat.

Regardless, McLean has shown with every start recently that he has what it takes to morph into a legitimate top-of-the-rotation starter. He has the filthy stuff, the makeup, and all the important intangibles necessary to lead an entire pitching staff.

McLean has shown that he can go deep in games, become more efficient with his pitch count, and that his arsenal is becoming increasingly dangerous. More importantly, he's shown an ability to gut out tough starts and grind through outings where he doesn't have it.

It is probably also worth pointing out that with McLean pencilled in as the ace, the front office can focus on finding a No. 2 or No. 3 starter to complement McLean in the rotation. With Christian Scott and Zac Thornton also proving themselves as key pieces in the rotation, it will be important for the Mets to find a veteran starter who can slot in just behind McLean.

A veteran workhorse who can be depended on to go five or six innings every start would help to ease some of the pressure on McLean, which is also important. Bringing back Clay Holmes would be a pretty smart move with that in mind.

The main goal for the Mets, however, has already been accomplished. Again, this ballclub hasn't had a true stud atop the rotation that can absolutely deal every single start since deGrom wore the Mets uniform. McLean looks set to end that search for a trusted and bona fide ace, and his last 10 starts show why.

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